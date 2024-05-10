HANZA's CEO and principal owner buys shares

News provided by

HANZA AB

10 May, 2024, 07:27 GMT

KISTA, Sweden, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA's CEO Erik Stenfors has purchased 10,000 shares in HANZA for an amount of SEK 570,420. HANZA's principal owner and board member Gerald Engström has, through his company Färna Invest, purchased 42,000 shares for an amount of SEK 2,215,920.

The shares were traded on May 8, 2024.

After the share purchases, Erik Stenfors' holding amounts to 622,000 shares and Färna Invest's holding amounts to 9,319,694 shares.

For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
e-mail: erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
lars.akerblom@hanza.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hanza-ab/r/hanza-s-ceo-and-principal-owner-buys-shares,c3976650

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

HANZA: Interim report January-March 2024

HANZA reports a slowdown in the economy, which has been responded to with an efficiency program. This, combined with a recently completed acquisition ...

HANZA Year-end report 2023

HANZA AB reports that a successful quarter closed the year 2023. Sales exceeded SEK 1 billion with an operating margin of 8.4% (6.3), excluding...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics