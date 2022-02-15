HANZA's Year-end report 2021: An expansive year with profitable growth

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA Holding AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, today publishes its year-end report for 2021, which shows strong organic growth and increased profitability. Furthermore, the company carried out its largest expansion program to date with investments, acquisitions and activities aimed at developing the Group for continued growth.

Fourth quarter 2021

Net sales increased by 45 % to SEK 717 million (494). Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 43.0 million (18.6), which corresponds to an operating margin of 6,0 % (3.8). During the quarter, earnings were negatively affected by costs associated with the acquisition of Beyers and positively by a repayment from AFA insurance. Excluding these items, profit amounted to SEK 39.4 million , which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.5 %.

(5.2), which corresponds to per share (0.15). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 59.9 million (61.6).



Full year 2021

Net sales increased by 17 % to SEK 2,515 million (2,155). Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 143.4 million (47.8), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.7 % (2.2). Excluding negative items related to acquisitions and positive items regarding insurance repayment, operating profit amounts to SEK 145.8 million , which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.8 %.

CEO Erik Stenfors comments the report

"It has been a successful year, despite the fact that we struggled with material shortages and covid-related absences. Our organic growth increased during the year: It amounted to 12% for the full year 2021 and to 30% for the fourth quarter. Our operating profit for the full year has tripled."

"It was also an eventful year. To meet an increasing demand, we carried out our largest expansion program to date, which includes machinery investments, increased production facilities and two acquisitions."

"The beginning of the year 2022 is similar to the previous year. That is, we experience waves of sick leave due to omicron, as well as material shortages. But the challenges seem to be diminishing, and HANZA is well prepared for continued growth. Therefore, we estimate that 2022 will be another successful year where we can grow with increased profitability."

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Erik Stenfors, CEO, Tel: +46-709 50 80 70, e-mail: erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO, Tel: +46-707 94 98 78, e-mail: lars.akerblom@hanza.com

