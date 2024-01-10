HANZA invests in new factory in Sweden

HANZA AB is investing SEK 75 million in an expansion of the Group's manufacturing cluster in Sweden to meet increasing volumes.

KISTA, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA has decided to build a new factory section of 8,800 square meters in Töcksfors, Sweden. The new facility is a new and extension of HANZA's existing production facility in Töcksfors and will provide new areas for assembly in particular. The reason is a continued long-term good demand.

"This investment supports our concept of complete, regional manufacturing and creates a very strong offering in the manufacturing cluster Sweden," says Erik Stenfors, CEO of HANZA.

"We have a continuous increase in demand from many of our successful customer partnerships, such as the return management company Tomra, the heat pump company Thermia and Väderstad, which is one of the world's leading companies in tillage and seeding," says Morgan Sahlin, cluster manager in Sweden. "This is a significant investment for HANZA Sweden that makes it possible to follow our customers' needs."

Occupation of the new factory is planned for the turn of the year 2024/2025. In addition to the investment of SEK 75 million, the project includes specific investments in the machine park to support the increased assembly capacity.

The expansion will contribute positively to HANZA's sustainability work with energy efficiency improvements. In the new building, geothermal heat pumps will be installed to handle heating in both the new and existing premises, which means major energy savings.

HANZA has recently increased its capacity for circuit board manufacturing in Sweden through the acquisition of Orbit One with a factory in Ronneby.

Erik Stenfors, CEO

+46 709 50 80 70

erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Morgan Sahlin, President Cluster Sweden

+46 705 10 39 07

morgan.sahlin@hanza.com

