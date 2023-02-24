Hanyun Platform from XCMG Machinery Obtains CMMI Level 5 Certification.

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanyun Platform from XCMG (SHE:000425; the "XCMG") has recently passed a significant evaluation of international authoritative institutions, and successfully obtained a certificate of Capability Maturity Model Integration level 5 ("CMMI5").

The CMMI is jointly developed by the United States Department of Defense, Carnegie Mellon University and the National Defense Industry Association. As one of the most prestigious certifications in the global software industry, a CMMI certification is an important indicator to measure the engineering development ability of software enterprises.

The CMMI international certification system is divided into five levels----initial (Level 1), managed(Level 2), defined(Level 3), quantitatively managed(Level 4) and optimizing(Level 5). The higher the level, the more mature the enterprise software capability. CMMI5 is the highest level, recognized as the "ceiling" of software development capability certification in the field.

XCMG Hanyun Platform had passed CMMI3 certification as early as 2017, achieving the comprehensive integration of technology R&D and quality management with international standards. This time, the certification was valid for eight months. According to the CMMI5 model standard, the evaluation team conducted an all-round assessment of the applicable capability areas and practice areas of the Hanyun Platform through personnel interviews, on-site demonstrations and document inspection.

After some deliberation, the team agreed that the XCMG Hanyun Platform fully meets the objectives and practical requirements of the CMMI5 standard in terms of R&D capability, process organization capability and quality management level. The successful passing of CMMI5 certification is another major breakthrough of the XCMG Hanyun Platform after being selected into the Gartner Magic Quadrant. The recognition of international authoritative institutions means that the XCMG Hanyun Platform has reached the international benchmark in regard to software capability maturity, software R&D capability, service delivery and project management.

With an emphasis on innovation, the XCMG Hanyun Platform has to date played an instrumental part in some of the world's top 500 and key enterprises, including China Railway Construction Co., Ltd., China Communications Construction Company, Power Construction Corporation of China, Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd., and Kunming Yunnei Power Co., Ltd. As a pioneer of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), it has led the way in the industry in this respect, providing digital transformation services for enterprises.

