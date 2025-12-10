Hanwha Life CGO Dong-Won Kim Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening South Korea-UAE Financial Cooperation at ADFW 2025

"Advancing the South Korea-UAE '100-Year Partnership' Through Finance," says CGO in Opening Address

Unveils Vision for Building a Next-Generation Global Financial Ecosystem with Abu Dhabi Highlights Future Agendas Including Co-Investments and Digital Asset Platform Development

SEOUL, South Korea and ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dong-Won Kim, Chief Global Officer (CGO) at Hanwha Life, delivered the opening address at the Global Markets Summit during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2025, highlighting the importance of South Korea-UAE cooperation and the role of finance in strengthening bilateral ties.

The Global Markets Summit, an official session of ADFW 2025, brings together global financial leaders to examine structural changes in capital markets and discuss the future direction of international capital networks.

Dong-Won Kim, Chief Global Officer (CGO) at Hanwha Life, delivering the opening address at the Global Markets Summit during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2025.

In his remarks, the CGO noted that "since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1980, South Korea and the UAE have continuously expanded the scope of cooperation", adding that Hanwha Finance will take the lead in carrying forward a "100-year partnership" between the two nations.

Mr. Kim emphasised that South Korea and the UAE "share a common DNA – one that transforms crises into opportunities, embraces change with courage, and values trust-based, long-term partnerships". He added that finance plays a critical role in building a sustainable financial partnership between the two countries, calling it: "The catalyst that transforms the will to cooperate into feasible opportunities. It is the vital force that sustains industry and fuels innovation."

He also highlighted the importance of practical and sustainable cooperation with Abu Dhabi. "Together, with Abu Dhabi's sophisticated market infrastructure, we aim to create a new financial ecosystem," he said, projecting that future cooperation between the two countries will expand across key financial areas, including co-investments in real-world assets, supply-chain finance and cross-border payment infrastructure, and development of digital-asset platforms.

"It is our aspiration that the journey we embark upon together will become a global reference for the next generation of finance," the CGO added, reaffirming Hanwha Finance's commitment to working closely with the UAE as a core partner in future financial transformation.

The four financial affiliates of Hanwha Finance — Hanwha Life, Hanwha General Insurance, Hanwha Asset Management, and Hanwha Investment & Securities — participated in ADFW 2025 as a Premier Partner.

Hosted by ADGM, ADFW is the Middle East's largest financial event, serving as a platform for global financial leaders to discuss key agendas and collaborative opportunities that shape the future of finance. ADFW 2025, the fourth edition of the event, is held under the theme "Engineering the Capital Network", focusing on redesigning global capital flows and building a financial operating system that integrates traditional and digital finance. Key agenda items include on-chain finance and the development of digital financial infrastructure backed by real-world assets.

About Hanwha Finance

Hanwha Finance is a trusted financial partner that empowers individuals and communities with lifelong personal finance solutions. By integrating AI into its digital financial offerings and tailoring them to diverse lifestyles, Hanwha Finance enables people to achieve financial well-being and supports societies in pursuing sustainable growth. With $130 billion in assets under management (AUM), Hanwha Finance provides seamless digital experiences and drives sustainable growth through AI and big data technologies. Expanding beyond digital finance, Web3, and wealth management, the company is broadening its presence across comprehensive financial sectors and forming strategic partnerships to drive global financial innovation. By continuously incorporating the latest advances in digital finance, Hanwha Finance aims to make asset management even smarter and more convenient for investors worldwide.

About Hanwha Life

Established in 1946, Hanwha Life is not only a leading South Korean life insurance company but also the first and oldest in the nation. For the past 78 years, Hanwha Life has played a critical role in developing the industry and expanding the country's economic growth. In 2023, Hanwha Life reported total assets of $113.77 billion, demonstrating its sound structure and firm commitment to adding innovative products and services that meet a wide range of customer needs.

