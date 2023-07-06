Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide half year results for January-June 2023 and a Business Update

LUND, Sweden, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) will publish its interim report for January-June 2023 at 8:00 CET on July 20, 2023. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/8:00am EST. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, CCO and US President, Matthew Shaulis and CFO, Donato Spota. The presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Presentations" and will also be made available online after the call. Link to presentation

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Sweden: +46 10 884 80 16

United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999

United States: +1 646 664 1960

Participant access code: 323180

The webcast will be available on https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/206699686

Financial calendar and events 2023

July 18, 2023            William Blair Conference Transitioning Biotech Breakthroughs to Commercial Success (virtual)

July 20, 2023            Half-year Report for January-June 2023

Aug 23, 2023            Carnegie non-deal road show, Stockholm

Aug 24, 2023            Erik Penser Company Day, Stockholm

Aug 30-31, 2023       Cowen US non-deal road show

Sept 6-7, 2023          CITI Annual BioPharma Conference, Boston

Sept 11, 2023           HC Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, NYC

Sept 11-12, 2023      MorganStanley Global Healthcare Conference, NYC

Sept 14, 2023           Pareto Annual Healthcare Conference, Stockholm

Sept 14, 2023           Erik Penser Company Day, Malmö

Oct 2, 2023              Redeye: Autoimmune and inflammatory disease, Stockholm

Oct 12, 2023            Redeye: Afterwork, Malmö

Oct 19, 2023            Interim Report for January-September 2023

Nov 21, 2023            SEB Healthcare Seminar 2023, Stockholm

Nov 22, 2023           Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Event, Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, VP Head of Investor Relations
M: +46 (0) 709–298 269
E: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
M: +1 (484) 319 2802
E: stephanie.kenney@hansabiopharma.com

