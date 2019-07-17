Hannover Messe Teams with IMC for Focus on IIoT Infrastructure

LONDON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The producers of Hannover Messe, the world's largest manufacturing exhibition, have just struck a cooperation agreement with the IoT M2M Council (IMC), the largest industry group serving the "Internet of Things" sector exclusively, to cooperate on new exhibitors and conference content. The IMC is mandated to concentrate specifically on infrastructure for Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications at HM, including connectivity, platforms, and edge technology to connect industrial devices.



The first order of business for the partnership will be in promoting the brand new US-based IIOT event from HM organizer Deutsche Messe AG – Digital Industries USA – to take place for the first time in Louisville (KY) on September 11-12 2019 (www.digitalindustryusa.com). The IMC will then produce a pavilion and conference for HM 2020 at the big show in Hannover, featuring dedicated floor space, on-site signage, a conference program, and of course, joint marketing efforts from both organizations.



The HM flagship event annually attracts well over 215,000 visitors and 6,500 exhibitors to Hannover (Germany) in April. For its part, the IMC counts 25,000 enterprise users and OEMs that buy IoT solutions as rank-and-file members, and the group already enjoys an exclusive relationship with the massive Consumer Electronics Show, producing a pavilion and conference concentrating on IoT infrastructure for OEMs in automotive, houseware, medical devices, and more.

"We think foundational alliances with the world's largest manufacturing event and the world's largest consumer electronics event position us well to accomplish the IMC mission – accelerate the adoption of IoT technology by bringing buyers and sellers together," says Volkhard Bregulla, IMC Chairman and VP of Global Manufacturing, Automotive, and IoT at HPE. "Both events attract IoT adopters in large numbers, which makes them unique and very attractive in combination."



The fast-approaching Digital Industries USA event will include exhibition areas for Analytics/Cloud, Production Efficiency, Additive manufacturing and 3D Printing, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and Security, and has already attracted cornerstone exhibitors in Microsoft and Siemens. IMC Sustaining companies will be offered the opportunity to speak at the new event on a variety of subjects.



About the IoT M2M Council

The London-based IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector – with over 25,000 IoT buyers as members. Board Member-Companies include Aeris, Amazon Web Services, Digi International, HPE, KORE, MultiTech, Semtech, SIGFOX, Tata Communications, Telit, U-Blox, Verizon, and Vodafone. For more information, visit www.iotm2mcouncil.org.

Related Links

https://www.iotm2mcouncil.org



SOURCE IoT M2M Council