Hannover Messe: German Bionic Presents First Robot Exoskeleton for the Industrial IoT

- Technology leader presents the third generation of the successful Cray X model

- German Bionic IO cloud platform connects exoskeletons with the Smart Factory and enables AI functionality

TOKYO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotics specialist German Bionic presents the first connected robot exoskeleton for use in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), at the Hannover Messe. The groundbreaking German Bionic IO cloud platform connects the third generation of the successful Cray X exoskeleton with all common enterprise solutions and networked manufacturing systems, thus enabling complete integration into Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 environments. Besides cloud services such as wireless software updates (OTA) and predictive maintenance, German Bionic IO facilitates the continuous optimization of the intelligent control system through machine learning and lays the data-scientific foundation for the next development stages of bionics.

"German Bionic IO is currently the world's leading industrial IoT suite for exoskeletons," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic. "In addition to seamless integration with the Smart Factory and the availability of all relevant cloud services, German Bionic IO delivers the data-scientific basis for AI applications and the next level of bionics – always with the goal of improving user health and work productivity," continues Armin G. Schmidt.

German Bionic IO: Industrial IoT suite for exoskeletons

The innovative German Bionic IO cloud platform unites the most robust exoskeleton hardware currently available with the latest industrial IoT technology, enabling seamless integration into Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 environments. Alongside wireless software updates (OTA) and preventative maintenance, the system provides constantly updated system KPIs that can be accessed in individually configurable dashboards. Specific user needs, such as identification management or localization, are supported by German Bionic IO apps.

"The development of the German Bionic IO platform was overseen by an interdisciplinary scientific team and implemented by international IoT experts. In addition to the further development of Cray X, the next step will be to invite independent research institutes to conduct their own research projects on the platform using the available aggregated data in order to lay the scientific foundations for the next development stages of bionics," says Prof. Herbert Schuster, Member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Association of the Exoskeleton Industry (VDEI e.V.).

Third generation Cray X: Extraordinary ergonomic industrial design

The third generation of the German Bionic Cray X, the first robot exoskeleton developed and produced in Europe, impresses at first sight with its extraordinary ergonomic industrial design. Alongside a new height-adjustable carrying system and the minimized carbon cladding, the integrated display unit is particularly striking. It allows the user to make adjustments to levels of support assistance, sensitivity and response time – directly on the device. It also represents the interactive interface between the user and Smart Factory environments.

The Cray X was nominated for the Hermes Award 2018 and has also been honored with the Land of Ideas Award 2018 and the Automatica Award 2018.

German Bionic at the Hannover Messe

German Bionic will be represented with its own stand in Hall 17 / Booth F04 at the world's largest industrial fair, taking place April 1-5, 2019. Individual product demonstrations can be arranged on location, upon prior request.

About German Bionic

German Bionic, located in Augsburg, Berlin and Tokyo, is the first German manufacturer to develop and produce exoskeletons for use in industrial production. Exoskeletons are human-machine systems that combine human intelligence with machine power by supporting or amplifying the movements of the wearer. The German Bionic team is also committed to researching the role of humans in industry 4.0. Learn more about German Bionic, its products and the minds behind the company at: http://www.germanbionic.com/jp/home/.

