Hannah Green wins the LPGA Tour Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 million prize

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, and the LPGA Tour today announced that Hannah Green has won the 2021 Aon Risk Reward Challenge trophy and the $1 million prize. When Aon and the LPGA Tour launched the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, the goal was to create a season-long competition that recognized players who use information and insight to make better decisions on some of the most strategically challenging holes on Tour.

Green's ability to maximize opportunity propelled her to deliver the best season-long scoring average on Aon Risk Reward Challenge holes across the LPGA Tour. Her strategic approach and better decision making enabled her to birdie 72 percent and eagle almost 10 percent of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge holes that counted within the 40 minimum rounds necessary to qualify for the Challenge. Additionally, on Aon Risk Reward Challenge par-5s during the 2021 season, Green's Go-for-Green success rate was 68 percent, compared to the LPGA Tour field average of 46 percent. She did not score worse than par on a single qualifying Challenge hole.

"Winning this season-long competition means so much to me," Green said. "Because of the focus on decision making, winning really validates the level of solid strategic play that I am capable of. The fact that the Aon Risk Reward Challenge runs across both Tours, and represents equality in the work, strategy and effort that both men and women put behind their game, just makes it that much more special - I'm so excited to join Matthew Wolff as this year's winner and can't thank Aon enough for creating this opportunity."

"Congratulations to Hannah on her performance throughout the season to win the Aon Risk Reward Challenge," said Jennifer Bell, Chief Executive Officer, North America at Aon. "At Aon, we're committed to creating a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture where everyone can thrive, ensuring we deliver more innovative solutions for clients and help them make better decisions. When we created the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, our goal was to create a platform where achievements could be equally celebrated across the men's and women's game. We're so proud of this program and the level of skill and quality of decision making we continue to see week in and week out throughout the challenge on both Tours."

Green joins Carlota Ciganda, who won the first Aon Risk Reward Challenge on the LPGA Tour in 2019. Both winners demonstrated the ability to identify opportunity, make better decisions and execute when it mattered most. In 2020, in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Aon paused the promotion of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge across both Tours and collaborated with the LPGA Tour to re-allocate the $1 million prize in support of a new event - the Drive On Championship - that served as the LPGA Tour's "return to golf" and provided an opportunity for more players to benefit from the earnings.

"The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is one of the most game-changing initiatives that has happened within the LPGA in our 71-year history," said LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "Not only does this challenge help our players make better decisions on the golf course, but it is also a powerful example of Aon's significant leadership and commitment to equal pay. We are grateful and proud to partner with Aon on this one-of-a-kind challenge, which we know will continue to change the lives of our players and inspire growth in women's golf and beyond."

About the Aon Risk Reward Challenge

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique season-long competition across the PGA TOUR and the LPGA Tour that highlights golf's best strategic decision-makers. The Challenge takes the best two scores from every participating event a player competes in. Players must compete in a minimum of 40 rounds throughout the season to qualify.

The Challenge runs across regular season tournaments (38 on the PGA TOUR; 31 for the LPGA), with CBS Sports and Golf Channel as official broadcast partners. Each week in broadcast, Aon provides key insights specific to the Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole.

To view the final standings of the 2021 Aon Risk Reward Challenge on the LPGA Tour and for more information, click HERE. To view the current standings of the 2021-2022 Aon Risk Reward Challenge on the PGA TOUR and for more information, click HERE.

To read about the PGA TOUR's Aon Risk Reward Challenge Winner, Matthew Wolff, click here.

Aon's golf portfolio also includes the Ryder Cup and the Nicklaus – Jacklin Award presented by Aon. At Whistling Straits this past September, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia became the first players to receive the inaugural award. The Award recognizes better decision-making critical to sportsmanship, teamwork and performance.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the LPGA's official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women's Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and gamechangers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

