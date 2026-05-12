Hankook Showcases Proven Performance at WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2026

Hankook's Dynapro R213 delivers reliable performance on extreme gravel and rocky surfaces

Stable handling and durability on demanding stages affirm Hankook's top-tier tire technology

Round 7, FORUM8 Rally Japan, is scheduled from May 28 to 31 in the Aichi and Gifu regions of Japan

MATOSINHOS, Portugal, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), has successfully completed Round 6 of the 2026 WRC, Vodafone Rally de Portugal.

WRC 2026 Rally de Portugal – Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team

The rally took place from May 7 to 10, centered around Matosinhos in northern Portugal, spanning 23 Special Stages (SS) across approximately 345 kilometers. Surfaces that began as soft, sandy gravel progressively transitioned into sharp rocks and deeply rutted terrain with repeated passes, making tire durability and stability critical to overall performance.

Throughout the rally, Hankook supplied the Dynapro R213 rally tire, which effectively absorbed impacts from rough gravel and rocky terrain while maintaining reliable grip and durability throughout the rally. Available in Hard and Soft compounds, the tire delivered stable handling across constantly changing stage conditions by combining the high grip of the Soft compound with the durability of the Hard compound.

After an intense battle, Thierry Neuville of Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team claimed overall victory at Vodafone Rally de Portugal, securing the team's first win of the 2026 season. Taking the lead in the closing stages of the rally, Neuville delivered a commanding performance across the demanding course to finish on the top step of the podium.

In the Drivers' Championship standings, Elfyn Evans of Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team leads with 123 points, with teammate Takamoto Katsuta close behind on 111 points.

Hankook also operated its 'Brand World' booth within the service park throughout the event, further reinforcing its premium global brand image. Visitors were able to engage with a range of interactive programs, including a motorsport heritage exhibition, racing simulators, branded merchandise, and dedicated photo zones, enhancing the overall brand experience on-site.

The 2026 WRC season now moves to Round 7, FORUM8 Rally Japan, scheduled from May 28 to 31 in the Aichi and Gifu regions of Japan. Set on narrow, winding mountain roads, the rally is a tarmac event demanding precise steering and high-speed stability — presenting a completely different challenge from gravel-based rounds.

Hankook continues to advance in high-performance tire technology by integrating driving data from WRC and other global motorsport events into its R&D. Since the 2025 season, Hankook has served as the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes, showcasing its world-class technology and product competitiveness on the global stages, Hankook continues to strengthen the global position of its premium brand.

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