Hankook Lights Up the Red Sea Coast for Formula E Jeddah E-Prix's Night Racing Challenge

Formula E Season 12 heads to Saudi Arabia for a double-header at rounds 4 and 5 on 13-14 February 2026

The adapted Jeddah Corniche Circuit combines high speeds with technical braking zones under floodlights

Hankook's iON Race is designed to deliver consistent traction, temperature stability, and energy-efficient performance in demanding night conditions

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter Hankook), a leading global tire company of Hankook & Company Group (Chairman Hyunbum Cho), sets its sights on the Red Sea coast for Rounds 4 and 5 of Season 12 as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship arrives in Jeddah for its 2026 E-Prix. Taking place on 13 and 14 February, the double-header will be staged under the lights with back-to-back night races at the floodlit Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

On-track action from Rounds 3 and 4 of Formula E Season 11 at the Jeddah E-Prix

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit presents a distinctive challenge. Adapted from its Formula 1 configuration to suit Formula E's regenerative braking and energy dynamics, the 3.001-kilometer layout blends long, fast straights and heavy braking zones with technical chicanes and hairpin turns that reward traction stability and precision. At night, the absence of direct solar heating leads to a gradual evolution of track temperature and surface conditions over the course of the evening, influencing grip levels and thermal behavior across tire operating window.

Hankook's iON Race tire is engineered to deliver dependable grip under high loads while maintaining consistent thermal control and optimized rolling resistance — a critical balance in Formula E, where tire performance is closely linked to energy efficiency and race strategy. This capability is particularly valuable on the streets of Jeddah, where sustained high-speed sections and frequent braking zones generate significant thermal demands under the lights. In these conditions, evolving track and tire temperatures call for a tire that can respond instantly while maintaining a consistent, predictable performance window throughout every session.

"The electrifying atmosphere of Jeddah under the lights adds another dimension to this already demanding circuit," said Manfred Sandbichler, Senior Director of Hankook Motorsport. "With high speeds, repeated braking zones, and shifting track conditions across the evening, tire stability and consistency become decisive factors. The iON Race is designed to give teams a reliable and predictable platform to perform at their best in both qualifying and race situations."

The 2026 Jeddah E-Prix will again be a highlight of the Formula E season, delivering high-intensity racing under the floodlights along the Red Sea. Off-track, the event's fan experiences and the Formula E EVO Sessions will further enhance the spectacle. With a blend of speed, strategy, and nighttime performance, the Jeddah double-header is set to be a defining early-season test — with Hankook's iON Race at the center of the action.

