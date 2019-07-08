Hank DeWolf Appointed to LBB Specialties LLC Advisory Board

NORWALK, Connecticut, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties today announced that Hank DeWolf has been appointed to the company's Advisory Board.

Mr. DeWolf's significant experience in the specialty chemical and ingredient distribution sector includes successfully building and integrating acquired businesses, developing customer and supplier acquisition strategies and establishing award-winning long-term supplier partnerships. Prior to joining the LBB Specialties LLC Advisory Board, Mr. DeWolf built The DeWolf Companies (DeWolf Chemical, Glenn Corporation, Tempo Canada) through organic growth and acquisition into a recognized market leading supplier of technical specialties to the Personal Care and Health & Beauty Aid industry throughout North America. The DeWolf Companies were sold to KODA Distribution Group in 2014, a private equity sponsored group of specialty chemical distribution firms, where Mr. DeWolf then served as President of the CARE and Life Science business verticals. Mr. DeWolf exited KODA Distribution Group upon its sale to Azelis in December 2015.

Mr. DeWolf is a graduate of The University of Hartford, where he received a B.S. in Economics & Finance.

About LBB Specialties LLC

LBB Specialties LLC through its subsidiary companies, American International Chemical, LLC ("AIC") and Charkit Chemical Company, LLC ("Charkit"), is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry.

LBB Specialties sources products from hundreds of suppliers and serves thousands of customers in the personal care, pharmaceutical, aroma, biotech, flavor and fragrance, food and nutritional, industrial, imaging, and metal and water treatment markets. LBB Specialties is a subsidiary of LeBaronBrown Industries LLC.

