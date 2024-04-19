Handmade Jewelry Market to Reach $472.5 Billion Globally by 2032 at 11.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing awareness about the unique appeal and personalization of handmade jewelry is anticipated to drive the growth of the global handmade jewelry market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to observe significant growth by 2032.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Handmade Jewelry Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Material, by Type, by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global handmade jewelry market was valued at $151.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $472.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The rising awareness about the unique appeal and personalization of handmade jewelry, coupled with increasing disposable incomes of people worldwide, is driving the market's growth. Moreover, the increasing awareness of environmental conservation plays a significant role in driving the expansion of the handmade jewelry market. However, the increasing accessibility challenges and higher costs compared to mass-produced alternatives are restraining the market's growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rising consumer demand for ethically crafted and environmentally sustainable handmade jewelry is expected to unlock rewarding growth opportunities in the global handmade jewelry market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $151.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $472.5 billion CAGR 11.9 % No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Material, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rising consumer preference for unique & personalized handmade jewelry An increase in demand for unique jewelry types Growing proliferation of online platforms Opportunities Increasing demand for handmade jewelry in emerging markets



Growing awareness and appreciation for ethically sourced & environmentally sustainable products Rise in the number of artisan workshops Restraints Higher costs due to intricate craftsmanship, limiting appeal to budget-conscious consumers

Material: Gold Sub-Segment to Grow with Highest CAGR by 2032

The gold sub-segment dominated the market in 2022, holding a major share of 41.3%. This sub-segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to gold's enduring value, symbolic significance, and unique properties, making it a preferred material for crafting handmade jewelry across diverse global markets. In addition, factors such as gold's rarity and association with cultural heritage, especially evident in countries like India, are expected to further fuel its market growth during the forecast period.

Type: Beaded Jewelry Sub-Segment to Hold Leading Market Share by 2032

The beaded jewelry sub-segment led the market in 2022, holding a substantial share of 27.1%. This sub-segment is expected to hold a leading market share of 28.9% by 2032. The growth of the sub-segment is mainly because of beaded jewelry's timeless allure and versatility across various materials including silver, gold, and other metals. Moreover, the unique appeal of handmade pieces reflects individual craftsmanship and creativity, which contributes to its market growth.

Distribution Channel: Offline Sub-Segment to Hold Leading Market Share by 2032

The offline sub-segment dominated the global handmade jewelry market share in 2022, holding a major share of 67.3% and is expected to hold a leading market share by 2032. This growth is mainly due to the preference of many individuals for offline shopping experiences, especially for significant investments like bridal jewelry. Face-to-face interactions with knowledgeable sales staff instill trust and confidence among customers. This personalized assistance allows them to inspect the jewelry firsthand, making well-informed decisions.

Region: Asia-Pacific to Hold the Dominant Market Position in the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global handmade jewelry market in 2022, holding a major share of 57.6% and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the region's deeply ingrained cultural significance, where jewelry symbolizes tradition and heritage, particularly in countries like India. Moreover, the region's increasing awareness of sustainability and ethical sourcing drove the demand for handmade jewelry, aligning with consumers' preferences for environmentally friendly and socially responsible products.

Leading Players in the Handmade Jewelry Market:

Proline Designs LLC

SUSILA Jewelry

Guild+facet

COLPO & ZILIO S.P.A.

Bell & Brunt

Tiffany & Co.

Vernet Dray

Etsy, Inc.

Silver Leaf Gems

Kay Seurat Boise, ID

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global handmade jewelry market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

