Hand Eczema Market to Boost at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2032 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the hand eczema market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased prevalence and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2019–2032).

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Hand Eczema Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hand eczema emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Hand Eczema Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the hand eczema market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 11 billion in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total hand eczema prevalent cases in the 7MM was approximately 63 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading hand eczema companies such as Basilea Pharmaceutica and Stiefel Laboratories, Regeneron, Sanofi, Leo Pharma, Japan Tobacco Inc., Incyte Corporation, Asana Biosciences , and others are developing novel hand eczema drugs that can be available in the hand eczema market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel hand eczema drugs that can be available in the hand eczema market in the upcoming years. The hand eczema therapies in the pipeline include Dupilumab, Delgocitinib, Ruxolitinib cream, ASN002 (Gusacitinib) , and others.

and others. In recent decades, our understanding of hand eczema has grown, resulting in more awareness, better care, and better results.

Discover more about therapies expected to grab major hand eczema market share @ Hand Eczema Market Report

Hand Eczema Overview

Hand eczema, usually known as hand dermatitis, is a type of eczema and one of the most common skin disorders globally. It mostly affects the palms but can also affect other regions of the hand. The severity of hand eczema can range from mild to severe, and its duration can range from acute to chronic, causing long-term impairment. Anything that can irritate the skin is among the major causes of hand eczema. Dryness, itching, scaly skin, and inflammation of the palm or entire hand, including the fingers, are the most common hand eczema symptoms. Cracking, pain, and bleeding are also possible to hand eczema symptoms.

Hand eczema diagnosis involves a complete workup that includes full patient history, signs and symptoms, and atopy evaluation, such as the atopy score, patch testing, and the elimination of differential diagnoses.

Hand Eczema Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approximately 63 million hand eczema prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalence of hand eczema in 2021.

The hand eczema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Hand Eczema

Type-specific Cases of Hand Eczema

Gender-specific Cases of Hand Eczema

Severity-specific Cases of Hand Eczema

Subgroup-specific Cases of Hand Eczema

Download the report to understand which factors are driving hand eczema epidemiology trends @ Hand Eczema Epidemiological Insights

Hand Eczema Treatment Market

The current care for hand eczema is generic, involving skin hydration, emollients, avoidance of irritants, and therapeutic intervention with topical corticosteroids (TCS) or systemic immunosuppressive therapies such as methotrexate, retinoids, and cyclosporine. The current hand eczema treatment market landscape is divided into four categories: topical corticosteroids, topical calcineurin inhibitors, UV therapy including PUVA, and others (iontophoresis therapy, various topical therapies, salicylic acid, etc.).

Currently, no approved therapeutic alternatives for chronic hand eczema develop resistance to topical corticosteroids. In the United States, available hand eczema therapies include systemic corticosteroids and calcineurin inhibitors, which treat chronic patients symptomatically. Oral alitretinoin has been approved in numerous European countries for over a decade; however, it is not approved in the United States. Once authorized, emerging hand eczema therapies such as dupilumab and delgocitinib might be reimbursed under Part D prescription drug benefits.

To know more about hand eczema treatment, visit @ New Treatment for Hand Eczema

Hand Eczema Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Dupilumab: Regeneron/Sanofi

Delgocitinib: Leo Pharma/Japan Tobacco Inc.

Ruxolitinib cream: Incyte Corporation

ASN002 (Gusacitinib): Asana Biosciences

Learn more about the hand eczema therapies in clinical trials @ Drugs for Hand Eczema Treatment

Hand Eczema Market Dynamics

The hand eczema market dynamics are anticipated to change due to the rising disease prevalence. Moreover, developing disease-specific hand eczema treatments and innovative therapeutic drug classes, such as JAK inhibitors, is expected to drive the hand eczema market growth. Additionally, as there are no disease-specific authorized therapies for hand eczema treatment in the United States, new treatments offer a big opportunity in the hand eczema market.

Furthermore, the current hand eczema treatment involves just symptomatic medications and does not address the fundamental cause of the condition. As a result, it will create opportunities for market players to develop novel therapies to improve the treatment scenario, further boosting the hand eczema market growth.

However, certain factors limit the growth of the hand eczema market. The undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease remain the primary aspects that strive for the hand eczema market growth. In addition, inadequate knowledge of disease pathophysiology hinders the hand eczema market.

Moreover, there are currently no uniform diagnostic criteria for hand eczema – a challenge for key players in the hand eczema market. Furthermore, the readily available low-cost emollients and topical treatments may pose a substantial threat to innovative therapeutics in the hand eczema market. In addition, the high cost of new therapies like dupilumab and ruxolitinib will most certainly limit patient access in the hand eczema market.

Scope of the Hand Eczema Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Hand Eczema Companies: Basilea Pharmaceutica and Stiefel Laboratories, Regeneron, Sanofi, Leo Pharma, Japan Tobacco Inc., Incyte Corporation, Asana Biosciences, and others

Basilea Pharmaceutica and Stiefel Laboratories, Regeneron, Sanofi, Leo Pharma, Japan Tobacco Inc., Incyte Corporation, Asana Biosciences, and others Key Hand Eczema Therapies : Dupilumab, Delgocitinib, Ruxolitinib cream, ASN002 (Gusacitinib), and others

: Dupilumab, Delgocitinib, Ruxolitinib cream, ASN002 (Gusacitinib), and others Therapeutic Assessment: Hand Eczema current marketed and emerging therapies

Hand Eczema current marketed and emerging therapies Hand Eczema Market Dynamics: Hand Eczema market drivers and barriers

Hand Eczema market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hand Eczema Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about drugs for hand eczema in development @ Hand Eczema Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Hand Eczema Market Key Insights 2. Hand Eczema Market Report Introduction 3. Hand Eczema Market Overview at a Glance 4. Hand Eczema Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Hand Eczema Treatment and Management 7. Hand Eczema Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Hand Eczema Marketed Drugs 10. Hand Eczema Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Hand Eczema Market Analysis 12. Hand Eczema Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Hand Eczema Market Drivers 16. Hand Eczema Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Related Reports

Hand Eczema Epidemiology

Hand Eczema Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted hand eczema epidemiology in the 7MM.

Eczema Market

Eczema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key eczema companies, including Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, among others.

Eczema Epidemiology Forecast

Eczema Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted eczema epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline

Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic hand eczema companies, including Arcutis, LEO Pharma, Asana BioSciences, among others.

Seborrheic Eczema Pipeline

Seborrheic Eczema Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key seborrheic eczema companies, including Dermira, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, among others.

Atopic Dermatitis Market

Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key atopic dermatitis companies, including Sanofi, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Gene Therapy for Ocular Rare Disease Market | Congestive Heart Failure Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline | Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Psychosis Market | Dental Lasers Market | Primary Immune Deficiency Market I Dyslipidemia Market | Lateral Epicondylitis Disease Market | Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Global Messenger RNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms Market | Hot Flashes Market | Varicose Veins - Market | Hemostats Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Breast Pumps Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market | Retinoblastoma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Substance Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight | Interspinous Spacers Market | Anti-hypertension Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Can Dupixent be a Ray of Hope for Atopic Dermatitis Patients?

Atopic Dermatitis Market

Gene Therapies in Dermatology Segment

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP