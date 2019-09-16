Hammitt Los Angeles To Present Collaboration With Fashion Designer Bianca Whyte

Founded in 2008, Hammitt designs leather handbags seasoned with signature rivets and industry-leading functionality. Beloved by celebrities including Jamie Chung, Candace Cameron Bure, Jaime King, and Hannah Godwin of The Bachelor franchise, Hammitt is quickly becoming a pop culture favorite. Recently, the brand was honored with a design excellence award from the prestigious Accessories Council in NYC.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bianca and Whyte Studio," says Tony Drockton, Hammitt's founder and Chairman. "Her style embodies everything we love about the Hammitt woman. She leaves her own mark and embraces every opportunity to be bold."

Whyte Studio by designer Bianca Whyte is a premium brand that embodies creativity and empowerment through iconic pieces designed to enhance individual style.

Whyte Studio produces capsule collections designed on the tenets of tailoring and impeccable detailing. Using only high-quality and hand selected fabrics, Whyte Studio creates investment pieces inspired by the designer's time as a professional motocross athlete in Australia.

"We can't think of a more exciting brand to launch our first collaboration with, HAMMITT embodies LA cool and casual style I love," says Bianca Whyte, who spent her early design career in Los Angeles working with the Kardashians on the Kardashian Kollection.

WHYTE STUDIO X HAMMITT collaboration will be live at London Fashion Week

Date: Sept 17, 2019

Time: 2:00pm-4:00pm

Venue: Kadie's, Mayfair

About Hammitt:

In 2008, Hammitt dreamt of radically redesigning the contemporary handbag experience. A small team of beach dwellers began carving out a new, customer-focused world: A world where form meets function, price integrity triumphs and lifetime promises reign supreme. With over 800 retail partners and a fervent hometown crowd, Hammitt has a reputation for unforgettable experiential retail and barrier-breaking customer service.

Social Media:

Hammitt: @hammittla (Instagram + Twitter) || #FeelItLoveItHammitt | #Hammitt

Whyte Studio Social: @whyte_studio + @biancawhyte (Instagram) || #WhyteStudio

Press Contact :

Tracy Jankowski

Tracy@hammitt.com

Cell: 310.666.7375

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995957/Hammitt_x_Whyte_Studio.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943417/Hammitt_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://hammitt.com



SOURCE Hammitt