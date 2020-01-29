Hamamatsu Photonics has Developed a Palm-sized FTIR Engine Capable of Highly Sensitive Detection of Near-infrared Light at Wavelengths Ranging From 1.1 to 2.5 Micrometers

HAMAMATSU CITY, Japan, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By applying its own unique microelectro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology, Hamamatsu Photonics has successfully developed a palm-sized "Fourier transform infrared spectrometer (FTIR) engine C15511-01" offering high sensitivity to near-infrared light at wavelengths from 1.1 to 2.5 micrometers (abbreviated to μm: μ is one millionth). This FT-IR engine will assist in creating portable handheld FTIR spectrophotometers for analytical applications including real-time monitoring of chemicals on production lines and ingredient analysis of agricultural products in the field. Hamamatsu Photonics will start accepting product orders from analytical instrument manufacturers from Monday, February 3rd, 2020.