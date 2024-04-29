Hamad International Airport Sets New Record in Q1 2024, Surpassing Previous Q1 Figures

Doha's airport was just named the World's Best Airport 2024 by the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards

DOHA, Qatar, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamad International Airport (DOH) continues to strengthen its position as a global aviation hub, with Q1 2024 marking its busiest quarter yet, surpassing all previous records set in 2023. This quarter saw a remarkable surge in passenger traffic, recording a 27.6% increase, as well as significant growth in aircraft movements by 23.9% and cargo operations by 15.4%.

View of Hamad International Airport

Hamad International Airport saw a total of 13,171,540 passengers during the first quarter of 2024 – moving 4,533,212 passengers in January, 4,368,710 passengers in February and 4,269,618 passengers in March. Aircraft movements also experienced an increase compared to the previous year, with a total of 69,959 arriving and departing from the airport – 23,996 in January, 22,736 in February and 23,227 in March.

During the first quarter of 2024, Hamad International Airport handled 626,338 tonnes of cargo and moved 10,457,444 bags through its facility, including 7,210,079 transfer baggage, signaling that the airport is seen as a preferred transfer hub for global passengers.

Further enhancing its global connectivity and solidifying its status as a preferred destination for discerning travelers worldwide, the airport has served 188 cargo and passenger destinations and now connects a network of 48 airlines, 44 of which operated in Q1 and an additional 4 airline partners that joined its network since.

In its ongoing commitment to enhancing passenger experience and operational excellence in Q1, the airport introduced dedicated transfer security lanes for families with children to reduce wait times at security checkpoints and provide staff assistance to aid families with their personal belongings. It also received the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management System Certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI). MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management, was recognized with the 'Best Innovative Use Of Big Data And Analytics Award' at the Qatar Digital Business Awards 2023, reflecting the airport's dedication to data-driven operational enhancements. The airport's innovative ORCHARD project received further acclaim, winning the 'Large-Format Digital Canvases' award for its 1.2 Kilometers Digital Ribbon in Barcelona.

Hamad International Airport was recently named and voted as the World's Best Airport 2024 by the Skytrax World Airport Awards. The Doha based facility was also named and voted as the Best Airport Shopping for the second time in a row and the Best Airport in the Middle East for the tenth time in a row.

Inaugurated in 2014, Hamad International Airport is renowned as a versatile aviation hub catering to a diverse passenger profile. The airport consistently ranks among the best airports in the world for its operational excellence, customer and digitised services and remains committed to introducing innovative solutions and advanced technologies – further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400431/Hamad_International_Airport.jpg