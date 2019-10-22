Hamad International Airport Expansion: Airport Capacity to Soar to More Than 60 Million Passengers Annually

The second phase of HIA's expansion consists of Phase A and B. Phase A of the current expansion will comprise of the central concourse linking concourses D and E. Construction is to commence by early 2020 and will increase the airport's capacity to more than 53 million passengers annually by 2022. Phase B, which will be completed after 2022, will extend concourses D and E to further enhance the airport's capacity to more than 60 million passengers annually.

The expansion plan also includes 11,720 sqm of landscaped retail and F&B space, which will house a world-class art collection and refreshing environment of lush greenery with leisure attractions and facilities under one expansive terminal. HIA will also deliver 9,000 sqm of world-class Al Mourjan lounge which will include additional spas, gymnasiums, restaurants and business centres as well as other passenger facilities.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said:

"The expansion of Hamad International Airport is a vital part of the future success of the Qatar Airways Group, and of course of the country's preparations to host the 2022 World Cup and beyond. It is also a strong sign that Qatar's economy is robust and acts as a further economic stimulus, providing excellent opportunities for local and international contractors."

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer at HIA, said: "The expansion will continue to redefine the airport experience, cementing HIA's reputation as a destination gateway and critical international hub. Our expansion has been designed to seamlessly integrate with the existing terminal, allowing smooth passenger flow and improving the overall passenger experience by minimizing travel distances for connections and providing clarity and intuitive wayfinding. Our ultimate aim at HIA is to become a destination in our own right, not just a gateway".

The terminal building will be the first airport in the MENA region to achieve a 4-star Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) rating. The terminal will also be a LEED Silver certified building with innovative measures of energy efficiency across the entire building.

HIA expansion will also see the construction of a new cargo terminal that will increase capacity handled to an estimated 3.2 million tons per year. The state-of-the-art terminal is slated to be ready by 2023 and will be a multi-level facility with 85,000 sqm building footprint, across three levels as well as three mezzanine levels providing approximately 323,000 sqm of gross floor area.

