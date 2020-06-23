Halton Group to strengthen its Executive Team

HELSINKI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance the implementation of its growth strategy and to improve the utilization of scale benefits in its operation, Halton Group announces two nominations in the group management, effective as of 1 September 2020.

Halton Group's current CFO Janne Pukkila will take on a new role as Director, Operational Excellence. In this task, he will focus on driving operational excellence improvements across Halton's units, including promoting synergy benefits, operational efficiency and related common initiatives. In his new role, Janne Pukkila will continue to report to Group CEO Kai Konola.

Mikko Mattila will join Halton Group as its new CFO. He possesses strong experience both as a finance professional and a business leader. In the financial arena, he has accumulated experience in the food and steel industries, and most recently, in the weather observations technology and digital service business in Vaisala. In addition to finance, he has also headed business and sales operations during his time in Vaisala. Also, having worked in Slovakia and most recently in the USA for several years, Mikko Mattila has strong experience at international level.

"At times like this, when the business situation in the world is changing dramatically, we are looking forward to benefiting from Mikko Mattilas's extensive experience in many areas of great importance to Halton, such as business model changes and M&A. Also, Janne Pukkila's long experience at Halton will help us identify and implement scale benefits," Kai Konola says.

"With these changes, we believe that we are better positioned to tackle the challenges and opportunities in the evolving post-coronavirus world," he concludes.

