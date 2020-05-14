Halodine® Nasal and Oral Antiseptics Show Rapid Antiviral Activity Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

Halodine® and COVID-19

The Halodine® family of antiseptics are based on a polymer-enriched povidone-iodine which is non-toxic to mucosal surfaces. They are specially developed for the safe, repeated use in the nose and mouth. The high viral loads in the nose and mouth create a transmission risk, especially in health care settings. Nasal and respiratory aerosols and droplets have been shown to be a main source of COVID-19 transmission.

Viral aerosols and droplets can remain infectious for up to three hours. Masks can help protect against infection, but with nasal and oral antiseptics that are proven to be effective against the virus, aerosol transmission may be able to be reduced. Masks alone cannot eliminate the virus. Dr. Pelletier emphasized, "Nasal antisepsis and oral rinses are an important part of transmission reduction with masks, just like handwashing is important with gloves."

"There is much that is still being learned about this novel coronavirus and its behavior," said Samuel Barone MD, Chief Medical Officer of Veloce BioPharma. "We have been working on iodophor-based antiviral therapies in dermatology and ophthalmology for a few years and the Halodine® Antiseptic program grew out of that experience. We are extremely encouraged by these results that for the first time demonstrate efficacy against the virus that causes COVID-19."

