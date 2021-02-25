HALO Hydration Drink Announces Long-term Partnership And Investment With Global Tennis Star, Andy Murray

Tennis ace joins roster of celebs and prominent investors in HALO on their mission to revolutionize the hydration category.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic hydration drink, HALO, is ramping up efforts to get people hydrating the right way as they welcome professional tennis player and one of the most accomplished names in sport, Andy Murray, to the team as a brand ambassador and investor. Andy is a passionate believer in the importance of hydration as a key part of wellbeing and will support HALO as it continues to disrupt the hydration beverage category.

"To perform at your best, every detail matters and something as fundamental as hydration can dramatically affect your performance. Importantly, HALO's products are free of artificial sugars, unlike many of the competing brands. I'm looking forward to working with them on the development of other products," said Murray.

Established in 2019, HALO has built a robust DTC business with an ever-expanding online community as well as a targeted presence across launch cities of New York and LA. Unique in the category, HALO offers more electrolytes than enhanced waters and traditional sports drinks, fewer calories than packaged coconut water, and has no added sugar nor artificial coloring, unlike many traditional sports hydration drinks. With only 10 calories and 2 grams of naturally occurring sugar per bottle, along with a crisp, refreshing citrus flavor, HALO packs purely nutritional benefits into its sleek, iconic bottle.

Speaking of the partnership, serial entrepreneur, CEO and Co-Founder Anshuman Vohra, said – "As an avid tennis player myself, it is a huge honor to welcome Andy to the team. HALO is blessed to have a roster of celebs and astute global investors on board, and Andy's incredible successes, and commitment to HALO's mission are sure to complement that. I look forward to his involvement in catapulting HALO's growth". Robin Shobin, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, added – "Having developed a formula that works for elite athletes (and therefore, for everyone else), getting the seal of approval from a sportsperson of Andy's caliber is truly humbling."

HALO is available across the US on www.HaloSport.com and amazon.com. The brand will be launching in the UK in the summer of 2021.

About HALO

HALO is on a mission to revolutionize how the world hydrates. With only 10 calories, 2g of sugar and a crisp, refreshing taste, HALO Sport is an organic hydration drink that offers clean, healthy hydration in a range of flavors. The bespoke formula includes organic lemon juice, vital vitamins & antioxidants, ionic electrolytes and 72 trace minerals, offering a host of additional health benefits including your daily dose of magnesium, a powerful immunity booster. Female and minority owned, HALO is based in NYC and available across the US on halosport.com and amazon.com. In 2021, the brand will launch in the UK, its first international expansion. @Halo.Sport

Ciara McDevitt Jessica Markowitz HALO Brand Director HALO Commercial Director +353 83 0234679 +1 917 325 6478 ciara@halosport.com jessica@halosport.com

SOURCE HALO Sport