Hallstein Artesian Water Donation to Hospital Clinica Benidorm Benefits Patients and Health Care Workers

The donation was facilitated by Spain's preeminent wellness clinic SHA. "We have a long relationship with the Muhr family," says Fernando Rojo, General Manager. "When they contacted us asking where they could achieve the greatest possible impact, we immediately thought of our friends at Clinica Benidorm and their fight against COVID-19."

Dedicated to being responsible stewards of the environment, Hallstein's founding Muhr family first ensured their aquifer was self-sustaining and did not impact other water sources, then took steps to attain over 57 permits to protect the surrounding geological terrain. The water is captured directly at the source in BPA-free Tritan bottles and completely uncompromised.

"Once the pandemic broke out, we immediately looked at where we could best be of service," says Hallstein CEO Alexander Muhr. "As Spain became one of the most severely impacted regions, we knew we could make a difference at least in one small way. And are humbled to be in a position to do so."

