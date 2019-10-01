Hall & Partners Makes Two Big New Hires in Healthcare

Stacy has a twenty-five-year background in planning, strategy and insight, working both agency and client-side including spells at Novartis and Bausch + Lomb. She has focused her career on understanding human behaviours and their causes for the purpose of optimising pharmaceutical communications.

Beth Stagg joins with over fifteen years' experience in healthcare marketing gained at agencies including TBWA\WorldHealth and Evoke, having started her career at Omnicom. Beth has worked across the healthcare spectrum and brings expertise in oncology, immunology and rare diseases, as well as patient engagement and corporate brand strategy.

Hall & Partners' Global CEO of Health, Lee Gazey, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Stacy and Beth into the fold at such an important time. In today's rapidly developing digital age, few industries are undergoing more profound changes than healthcare. While data and insight remain crucial ingredients in this new digitised world, strategy is fast-becoming the currency for extracting and unlocking growth for our insight clients across the globe."

Vanella Jackson, Global CEO of Hall & Partners, says, "Stacy and Beth have exceptional pedigrees in healthcare and are both exciting, inspirational leaders. I am confident their creative and strategic skillsets will ensure our healthcare business continues to thrive, helping us to generate more innovation for healthcare brands, and shape their futures."

About Hall & Partners Health

Hall & Partners Health is a strategic brand consultancy, supporting many of the world's most successful pharmaceutical and healthcare brands, including eight of the top ten biopharmaceutical companies, as well as charities, start-ups, biotechs, device and diagnostic companies.

Our 100-strong specialised global health team uniquely combines strategic insight with experience across different disease and healthcare disciplines.

Hall & Partners is a part of Omnicom's Brand Consulting Group. For more information, visit www.hallandpartners.com. Twitter @hallandpartners.

