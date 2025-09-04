Halia Therapeutics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Halia Therapeutics

04 Sep, 2025, 12:00 GMT

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class anti-inflammatory therapies, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Jared Bearss, Chief Operating Officer of Halia, will provide a business overview presentation on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 7:00 am ET.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treating the root causes of inflammation. Leveraging genetic insights and AI-enabled discovery, Halia is building a robust pipeline of novel therapeutics based on genetic resilience that targets inflammatory pathways in diseases ranging from metabolic disorders to neurodegeneration and hematologic malignancies.

Halia's mission is to create data-driven therapies that not only extend life but also improve its quality. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and is actively advancing global partnerships in clinical research, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

Media Contact

Taylor Avei 
Director of Business Development
Halia Therapeutics
info@haliatx.com

Investor Contact

Leigh Salvo 
New Street Investor Relations
leigh@newstreetir.com

