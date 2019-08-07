Half-Year Financial Report 2019- Wirecard AG: Continued Strong Growth

- Consolidated revenues increased by 36.7 percent

- EBITDA increased by 35.8 percent

- Earnings after tax + 50.7 percent

- Free cash flow + 48.5 percent

- EBITDA 2019 guidance increased

- Vision 2020 increased

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard AG remains on its strong growth path following the end of the first half of 2019. In the first half of 2019*, consolidated revenues increased by 36.7 percent to EUR 1,209.8 million (H1/2018: EUR 885.2 million). In the second quarter, consolidated revenues increased in comparison to the previous year by 37.4 percent to EUR 643.0 million (Q2/2018: EUR 467.9 million).

The transaction volume processed via the Wirecard platform grew by 37.5 percent to EUR 77.3 billion (H1/2018: EUR 56.2 billion) in the first half of 2019.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 35.8 percent to EUR 342.1 million (H1/2018: EUR 252.0 million) in the first half of 2019 and by 35.6 percent to EUR 184.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Earnings after tax increased by 50.7 percent to EUR 237.5 million (H1/2018: EUR 157.6 million) in the first half of the year. This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 1.92 (H1/2018: EUR 1.27).

The cash flow from operating activities (adjusted) amounted to EUR 284.0 million (H1/2018: EUR 196.2 million). The free cash flow increased to EUR 239.6 million (H1/2018: EUR 161.4 million).

Dr. Markus Braun, CEO, Wirecard AG said: "In the first half year our growth accelerated, hence we are looking extremely optimistic towards the second half of 2019. Accordingly we have increased our EBITDA forecast for 2019 as well as our Vision 2020."

The Management Board of Wirecard AG raised its forecast for the fiscal year 2019 to an EBITDA of between EUR 765 million and EUR 815 million (before: EUR 760 million and EUR 810 million).

This forecast is based on, amongst other things, the continued dynamic growth of the global e-commerce market, the trend towards digitalisation in the bricks and mortar trade, the acquisition of new customers, cross-selling effects with existing customers and the continuous expansion of the value chain to include valuable additional services such as data analytics, loyalty programs and financial services including loans.

Additionally the vision 2020 has been raised. A transaction volume higher than EUR 230 billion is expected. On consolidated revenue level more than EUR 3.2 billion are expected with an unchanged corridor of the EBITDA margin and an unchanged FCF conversion.

The six-monthly financial report as of 30 June 2019 is available on the company's website at: ir.wirecard.com/financialreports

* Some of the amounts disclosed for 2018 differ from the figures in the Interim Report as of 30 June 2018 due to adjustments made in accordance with IAS 8.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We offer both business customers and also consumers a constantly growing ecosystem of real-time value added services in the area of innovative digital payment processing via an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem focuses on solutions from the areas of Payment & Risk, Retail & Transaction Banking, Loyalty & Couponing, Data Analytics & Conversion Rate Enhancement across all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in multiple key markets and holds licences for all important payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us at www.wirecard.de, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

Wirecard contact:

Wirecard AG

Iris Stöckl

VP Corp. Comm./IR

Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424

E-mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.de

Wirecard AG