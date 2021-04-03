Haldex Annual and Sustainability Report 2020

LANDSKRONA, Sweden, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex AB (publ) published the Annual and Sustainability Report 2020 on March 26, 2021. The English translation has now been finalized and uploaded on Haldex Group web site: https://www.haldex.com/en/corporate/investors/financial-reports/.

Printed copies can be ordered by calling the switchboard on telephone +46 418 47 60 00 or send an email to ir@haldex.com. The printed edition will be available for distribution by April 23, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Helene Svahn, CEO

Lottie Saks, CFO

Phone: +46 418 47 60 00, E-mail: katarina.ronne@haldex.com

This information is information that Haldex AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 am CEST on April 2, 2021.

About Haldex

Over 120 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2,000 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approximately 4 billion SEK.

This document is essentially a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/haldex/r/haldex-annual-and-sustainability-report-2020,c3319394

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Haldex