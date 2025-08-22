Halara x Yukiko: The Collision of Athleisure and Art

PARIS, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, Halara is launching a global capsule collection with Paris‑based artist Yukiko Noritake — the brand's first collaboration with a French artist — that blends Yukiko's nature‑inspired artwork with Halara's performance‑driven designs.

The Collection

Two key pieces form the heart of the capsule:

Yukiko at work

A sports top with an elegant criss-cross back that balances style and stretch.

High-waisted straight-leg pants that flatter, flex, and flow with you from yoga mat to coffee run.

Both come in two rich, seasonal palettes — Floral Taupe and Cocoa Haze — each telling its own autumn story.

The Collision of Athleisure and Art

Halara's technical fabrics and ergonomic cuts provide support, freedom of movement, and everyday wearability. Yukiko's free, irregular brushstrokes and layered palettes transform each garment into a dynamic canvas that comes alive with every stretch or stride.

Why We Love It

It's comfort you can move in, style you'll want to be seen in, and art you can live in — all in one collection.

The Inspiration

Yukiko pulled from the quiet beauty of nature in transition:

Autumn Bouquet: Soft nude tones meet pearl pink and bordeaux florals, grounded by deep greens and sandy hues for an effortlessly calm, elegant vibe.

Crisp Autumn Sky: Refreshing blues and sophisticated chocolate tones collide with freeform brushstrokes and delicate petals — perfect for an active city lifestyle with a touch of artistic edge.

"My style is full of free, irregular lines that bring an abstract feel," Yukiko says. "Bright colors and light petals give each piece its own vibrant energy — just like the women who wear Halara."

About Yukiko Noritake

Yukiko Noritake is a celebrated artist whose work has attracted international houses such as Louis Vuitton and Piaget. Her blend of spontaneity and refinement makes her a natural partner for bridging athleisure and art.

About Halara

Halara is a leading athleisure brand that blends stylish design with innovative fabrics to create comfortable, high‑performing pieces. Committed to affordability, inclusivity, and the use of high‑quality materials, Halara continues to redefine athleisure to support every wellness goal. Learn more at www.halara.com or follow us on Instagram @halara_official.

