Halal Food Market on Track to Hit USD 5.24 Trillion by 2030 - Rising Muslim Population, E-Commerce, and Health Trends Power Growth: MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Halal Food Market is entering a new growth phase. Valued at USD 2,545.9 billion in 2023, it's projected to reach USD 5,243 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% between 2025 and 2030.

The surge reflects a major demographic and cultural shift: the world's Muslim population, now close to 2 billion people (roughly 25% of the global total), is reshaping what and how the world eats.

At the same time, halal food is breaking out of its traditional niche. Once limited to religiously observant consumers, it's now sought after for its clean preparation standards, ethical sourcing, and high trust factor among global shoppers.

"We're witnessing halal evolve from a faith-based standard into a global benchmark for food integrity," said, Senior Analyst at MarkNtel Advisors. "It's no longer a specialty segment - it's a quality movement influencing mainstream brands."

A Market Built on Demographic Power and Digital Reach

Behind the expansion is a combination of population growth, economic momentum, and smarter retail distribution.

Rising affluence in Muslim-majority countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Egypt is lifting spending power, fueling demand for premium, certified halal products.

Urbanization and economic modernization have expanded retail networks, while e-commerce and mobile apps are making halal food accessible to millions of consumers globally.

Even in non-Muslim regions - the U.S., Canada, and Europe - halal food shelves are becoming standard in supermarkets and online platforms.

The result: a structural shift where halal certification isn't just cultural compliance - it's competitive advantage.

Halal Beyond Religion: A Lifestyle Choice

Halal food's appeal now reaches well beyond Muslim consumers. Increasingly, non-Muslims are buying halal products because they perceive them as:

Safer -processed under stricter hygiene rules.

Cleaner - free from harmful additives or preservatives.

Ethically sourced - aligned with fair treatment of animals and sustainable practices.

This wider trust base has encouraged multinational giants like Nestlé, Unilever, Cargill, BRF Global, Mondelez, Tyson Foods, and Del Monte to diversify their halal product portfolios. Local champions such as Al Islami Foods, Kawan Food, and Saffron Road are also scaling up exports to tap into global opportunities.

Key Market Indicators (2025-2030)

Market Size (2023): USD 2,545.9 Billion

USD 2,545.9 Billion Forecast Value (2030) : USD 5,243 Billion

: USD 5,243 Billion Growth Rate: 9.6% CAGR (2025-2030)

9.6% CAGR (2025-2030) Historical Period: 2020-2023

2020-2023 Base Year: 2024

2024 Leading Region: Middle East & Africa

Middle East & Africa Major Players: Cargill Inc., BRF Global, Mondelez International, Del Monte LLC, Unilever Plc, Nestlé Malaysia Berhad, Tyson Foods Inc., Al Islami Foods, Saffron Road, QL Resources Berhad, Garuda Foods, Haoyue Group, Kawan Food Mfg., American Foods Group LLC, Tahira Foods Ltd.

What's Fueling Growth

1. The Global Rise of Halal Tourism

A lesser-known driver is the boom in halal tourism. Muslim travelers are seeking destinations that align with their dietary and cultural expectations - alcohol-free restaurants, prayer spaces, and certified halal dining options.

In 2022, Malaysia ranked #1 in the Global Muslim Travel Index, underscoring the country's leadership in halal tourism.

Non-Arab destinations like Brazil, Argentina, the Philippines, Nigeria, and China are also joining the halal tourism map by offering Muslim-friendly amenities.

This trend is pushing hotels, airlines, and restaurants worldwide to serve halal food, creating an interlinked ecosystem between travel, hospitality, and food production.

2. The Plant-Based Halal Revolution

A growing wave of health-conscious consumers is driving demand for plant-based halal products foods that respect both health priorities and Islamic dietary laws.

With lifestyle diseases like diabetes and high cholesterol on the rise, many consumers are turning to vegan or low-fat diets.

Ethical concerns around animal welfare and sustainability are aligning with halal values.

Companies are responding fast. In 2023, Green Monday, a pioneer in plant-based foods, announced plans to launch its halal-certified range in the Middle East by 2024. The company's strategy reflects a larger movement where halal and vegan markets intersect, giving birth to "ethical food hybrids."

3. Blockchain and Technology in Certification

Traceability has become the new trust currency. Halal producers are integrating blockchain technology to record every stage - from ingredient sourcing to packaging - in an unalterable digital ledger.

Blockchain ensures that products remain authentic, transparent, and fraud-free.

It allows consumers to scan a product's QR code and instantly verify halal status.

Companies adopting digital traceability are strengthening brand loyalty and meeting the growing demand for verified supply chains.

Market Challenges: Complexity in Compliance

Despite its rapid growth, the industry faces hurdles that could slow expansion if not addressed:

Certification inconsistencies - varying halal standards across regions complicate exports.

- varying halal standards across regions complicate exports. Supply chain bottlenecks - maintaining compliance across sourcing, processing, and transport adds operational strain.

- maintaining compliance across sourcing, processing, and transport adds operational strain. Higher costs - strict halal audits and infrastructure requirements can pressure smaller businesses.

- strict halal audits and infrastructure requirements can pressure smaller businesses. Limited halal logistics - cold-chain facilities and dedicated transport networks remain underdeveloped in some markets.

Industry analysts note that harmonizing halal standards globally will be crucial to unlocking further scalability and investor confidence.

Segmentation Insights:

By Product Type

Meat Products (Poultry [Chicken, Turkey, Goose, Duck, etc.], Beef, Mutton, Seafood)

Dairy Products (Milk, Cheese, Butter, etc.)

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Plant-based & Vegan Products

Meat products are expected to maintain the lion's share due to high consumption in Muslim-majority nations and rising global appetite for Arabic and Mughlai cuisines.

By Distribution Channel

Offline Retail - Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty halal stores remain core channels.

- Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty halal stores remain core channels. Online Platforms

E-commerce platforms now provide halal certification details, customer reviews, and AI-driven suggestions, turning online shopping into the preferred mode for younger demographics.

Regional Highlights: Middle East & Africa (MEA): The Market's Power Center

North America

South America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

MEA is expected to retain its leadership through 2030. The region's dominance stems from a large Islamic population, strong government enforcement of halal laws, and continuous product innovation.

Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman enforce strict halal compliance, ensuring near-total adoption.

enforce strict halal compliance, ensuring near-total adoption. In 2023, Al Islami Foods introduced its premium halal chicken products in Qatar, catering to growing demand for branded and traceable halal meat.

Outlook: A Market Redefining Global Food Norms

The halal food industry's trajectory mirrors broader shifts in how consumers define quality and trust. Once a niche market, halal is now positioned at the crossroads of faith, ethics, and modern consumption.

Looking ahead to 2030:

Expect standardized halal certifications across borders.

Watch for AI-powered compliance audits and traceability systems.

Anticipate halal-certified product launches in beauty, nutraceuticals, and beverages.

Prepare for mainstream adoption in non-Muslim regions, led by premium positioning and ethical branding.

If current trends persist, the Halal Food Market's USD 5.24 trillion valuation by 2030 may only be the beginning. The combination of population growth, digital transformation, and lifestyle evolution points toward a decade of sustained expansion - with halal at the heart of global food innovation.

