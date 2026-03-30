Hakluyt records another year of strong growth driven by value of human insights, expertise and experience

LONDON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for leading corporations and investors, has announced continued strong growth in the year ending 30 June 2025, a reflection of the firm's sustained investment in its unparalleled team of advisers around the world.

In financial results filed with Companies House, group revenue increased by 13.7%, and operating profit grew by 19.5%.

Managing partner Thomas Ellis said:

"In the era of AI, Hakluyt continues to differentiate itself as a business built on the unrivalled power of people: networks, expertise and trusted insight.

"As senior global business leaders face ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, rapid technological change and increasing complexity, we continue to set the standard for excellence in strategic advisory, as we have done for the past 30 years.

"I am proud to lead the brilliant Hakluyt team as we expand across sectors, markets and geographies, and I am grateful to my colleagues for their outstanding contribution to our ongoing success."

In the past year, the business has strengthened its international advisory board, which is chaired by Lord William Hague, by welcoming Kenichiro Yoshida, executive chair of Sony, and Ronald Sugar, chairman of the board at Uber and a director of Apple.

The business has also continued to expand its teams in London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, and strengthened its corporate function by hiring a new chief people officer and chief information officer.

Group revenues and profits are expected to continue to increase in the year to 30 June 2026, and the Group will continue to build its talent pool to meet the evolving needs of its global client base.

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