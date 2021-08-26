Hakluyt Opens New Office in Dubai

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce that it has opened a new office in Dubai.

The office will be led by Christopher Napoli, who has been with Hakluyt since 2019. He previously worked for Oliver Wyman in Dubai, and before that was an academic economist at the Centre for European Policy Studies in Brussels and at the University of Nottingham.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "The Gulf has become an increasingly important market for Hakluyt, and I'm very pleased that Chris Napoli, an excellent and highly respected colleague, is opening our new office in Dubai. It's clear that there are many opportunities for us as a leading strategic advisory firm in the region, and I'm sure we'll have a lot of success serving clients from our new base there."

Thomas Ellis, who leads Hakluyt's business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), added: "We already serve several major clients in the Middle East, and growing our business in the region is a priority for us. Establishing an office in Dubai is therefore an important step for Hakluyt, and the whole team is excited to be supporting Chris in our work there."

Christopher Napoli commented: "I am delighted to be opening Hakluyt's newest office in Dubai. There are many outstanding businesses in the region, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them."

Notes to editors

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

Varun Chandra joined Hakluyt in 2014 and was elected managing partner in 2019. Prior to Hakluyt, he worked in investment and merchant banking. He is also a trustee of the Royal Academy Trust and the Young Vic theatre, sits on the boards of Sesame Workshop, the MCC Foundation and IP Group, Inc, and is an impact director for Yaletown.

Thomas Ellis joined Hakluyt in 2016 and leads the firm's EMEA business. Before Hakluyt, he worked at Lloyds Banking Group, including as director of business banking. Prior to Lloyds, he was an official in the UK Cabinet Office, and worked in 10 Downing Street.

Christopher Napoli joined Hakluyt in 2019. Prior to Hakluyt, he was a consultant with Oliver Wyman in Dubai. He began his career as an academic economist, first at the Centre for European Policy Studies in Brussels, and then as an assistant professor at the University of Nottingham.

For more information on Hakluyt, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

SOURCE Hakluyt