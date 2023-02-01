Hakluyt announces partnership with the Singapore Repertory Theatre

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, today announced a partnership with the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT).

The SRT, a non-profit organisation, is one of the leading producers of English-language theatre in Southeast Asia, and a major centre for children's theatre. In addition to its world-class productions, it delivers outreach programmes designed to inspire the next generation of theatre-goers and make theatre accessible for all. This includes helping children from underprivileged backgrounds imagine a new future through the sponsorship of arts education programmes, and championing accessibility in the arts for people with disabilities.

The partnership comes as the SRT celebrates its 30th anniversary. Hakluyt will support the SRT in expanding its reach across Asia, and forging new and meaningful connections, by providing the theatre with financial support and access to the firm's global connectivity and advisory expertise.

This is Hakluyt's second partnership with a leading cultural institution in the Asia-Pacific region, following its relationship with Toyo Bunko in Tokyo – one of the world's largest Asian studies libraries.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "Singapore has been an important regional hub for Hakluyt for many years, and I'm delighted that our excellent team there will be using their energy and expertise to help the SRT reach even more people through its outstanding productions and inspirational work with different communities."

Charlotte Nors, managing director of the SRT, commented: "We're thrilled to be partnering with Hakluyt. As we near our 30th anniversary, their support will allow us to continue innovating, growing, and reaching current and future theatre-lovers locally, and around the world. We are very grateful, and are hugely looking forward to working with them."

Winnie Tang, who leads Hakluyt's Singapore office, added: "The SRT is a beloved cultural institution in Singapore, and my colleagues and I have frequently enjoyed attending its productions over the years, so we are extremely excited about this partnership. Much of Hakluyt's business is about the power of bringing people together, something the SRT does so well, and it is a privilege to be supporting an organisation whose values so closely mirror our own."

About Hakluyt

Hakluyt is a global strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com .

About the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT)

Founded in 1993, the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) is one of the leading English language theatre producers and presenters in Asia. In addition to its repertoire of original musicals like Forbidden City: Portrait of an Empress, the company has produced a number of critically acclaimed plays including The Pillowman, Disgraced and most recently Caught. The SRT was the first Singaporean theatre company on Broadway in 1998 as Associate Producer of Golden Child, which went from Singapore to New York and earned three Tony Award nominations. The SRT's international collaborations include the Royal Shakespeare Company's King Lear and The Seagull starring Sir Ian McKellen, Oscar-winning Sam Mendes' The Bridge Project (2009-2011) as well as 3 Titans of Theatre – a season of works directed by Simon McBurney, Yukio Ninagawa and Peter Brook.

The SRT produces the very successful Shakespeare in the Park season and is one of the biggest producers of children's theatre in Southeast Asia with shows like The Cat in the Hat, The Ugly Duckling and The Three Little Pigs.

The SRT is also very active in the local community with Learning & Engagement programmes that benefit thousands of young learners and educators underpinning a substantial investment in audience and talent development for the wider industry in Singapore.

