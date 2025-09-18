Håkan Buskhe to be appointed Chair of the Board of SKF Automotive

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SKF Board of Directors today announces its intention to appoint Håkan Buskhe as the new Chair of the Board of the SKF Automotive business. The Automotive business continues to be part of the AB SKF group of companies.

As previously announced, the SKF Board of Directors has decided to initiate a separation of the Automotive business with the objective of a separate listing on Nasdaq Stockholm through a Lex Asea distribution to SKF's shareholders, subject to shareholder approval.

"As the work to internally separate the Automotive business progresses this is a natural step in the formation of the new Automotive business company structure," says Hans Stråberg, Chair of SKF Board of Directors.

Håkan Buskhe is CEO of FAM AB and Vice Chair of AB SKF. He is also the Chair of IPCO AB, Vice Chair of Stora Enso Oyj, Board member of FAM AB, Kopparfors Skogar AB, the Grand Group, Navigare Ventures AB, Swedish Defence University and Industrikraft AB.

"Håkan Buskhe is a recognized and highly experienced business leader with a breadth of qualifications in leading international businesses. He is well positioned to support the Automotive business on its journey towards becoming a truly stand-alone business within its segment and unlocking the full potential of SKF's Automotive business," Hans Stråberg continues.

More information on the separation of the Automotive business will be provided on SKF's Capital Markets Day on 11 November 2025.

