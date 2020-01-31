Håkan Buskhe and Susanna Schneeberger Proposed as New Board Members of AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF's Nomination Committee proposes Håkan Buskhe and Susanna Schneeberger as new Board members of AB SKF.

Håkan Buskhe will assume the role as CEO of FAM AB. His previous senior positions include CEO of E.ON Nordic AB and, most recently, CEO of Saab AB.

Susanna Schneeberger is a Board member of Concentric AB and Hempel A/S. Her previous senior positions include CEO of Demag Cranes & Components, several positions in the Trelleborg Group and, most recently, Chief Digital Officer in the executive board of the KION Group.

Lars Wedenborn has declined re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board of Directors shall consist of nine members and no deputy members. In addition to the proposed new election of Håkan Buskhe and Susanna Schneeberger the Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of the Board members Hans Stråberg, Hock Goh, Alrik Danielson, Ronnie Leten, Barb Samardzich, Colleen Repplier and Geert Follens. Hans Stråberg is proposed to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee's additional proposals will be published in conjunction with the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The Nomination Committee, appointed in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2020, consists of Marcus Wallenberg, FAM, Ramsay Brufer, Alecta, Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring and Anders Jonsson, Skandia, besides the Chairman of the Board of Directors Hans Stråberg.

