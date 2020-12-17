Haitong International First Announces Net Zero Carbon Emissions Target among all HK Financial Institutions

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haitong International Securities Group Limited ("Haitong International", Stock Code: 665.HK) recently published its first Haitong International ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Statement, pledging to achieve Carbon Neutrality by the end of 2025 with ESG practices implemented to promote Energy Conservation and Sustainable Finance. This is the first publicized commitment for Carbon Neutrality in Hong Kong financial circle, 25 years ahead of the city's target.

Dr. Lin Yong, JP, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Haitong International, said: "Haitong International is committed to providing comprehensive professional financial services for its clients around the world, and at the same time strives to implement ESG principles across all areas of its operations. In the future, Haitong International will continue to create positive environmental and social values through each of its businesses and decisions. Capitalizing on our unique capital intermediary role in investment, financing, consultancy, research and brokerage, Haitong International is capable of bringing 'Impact Investment' into play and strives to become a world's leading investment bank with a clear focus on sustainable finance, contributing to Hong Kong's position as a global ESG investment hub in Asia."

According to the Statement, Haitong International will gradually cut down on its carbon emissions through reducing energy consumption and utilizing renewable energy. Carbon credits will be purchased to offset any remaining carbon emissions to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions, i.e. Carbon Neutrality by the end of 2025.

Haitong International will also advocate the "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" concept throughout the Group, and aims to power its operations with 100% renewable energy and reduce its annual paper consumption and waste generation per capita by at least 30% by the end of 2025 (compared to the end of 2020). The Group encourages replacing high carbon-emitting business activities such as business trips and bulk printing with alternatives. The Group will keep track of its greenhouse gas emission metrics in line with the ISO 14064 standard and disclose the data in its annual ESG report.

In support of Sustainable Finance, Haitong International aims to deploy or provide USD20 billion in ESG and sustainable financing and investment by the end of 2025. To achieve this, Haitong International will establish a firm-wide incentive system to encourage its staff to devote efforts towards green financing and sustainable businesses such as green bonds and ESG-themed products.

Haitong International will also include ESG risk assessment in its investment decision-making process, and gradually turn away from heavily polluting and energy-wasting corporate financing and investment activities. It will proactively support the development of renewable and clean energy, environmental protection and green industries.

In addition, Haitong International has set up the ESG Committee and ESG Executive Office under the Group's Executive Committee, responsible for managing the Group's ESG initiatives and directing the implementation of the above ESG strategies throughout the Group's global operations.

In October 2020, Haitong International launched the Haitong MSCI China A ESG ETF (Ticker: 3031.HK), which is currently the only ETF in Hong Kong offering broad ESG investment exposure on China A-shares. As of 1 December 2020, Haitong International has underwritten 13 green bond issuances, amounting to a total of more than USD3.2 billion. In the ECM space, Haitong International has participated in green projects including China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle's equity placement and the IPO of Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources in Hong Kong this year.

SOURCE Haitong International