HairCon powered by Fresha: Fresha announces landmark five-year Premier Partnership with HairCon

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha, the world's leading marketplace and business management platform for the beauty, wellness, and selfcare industry, today announced a landmark five-year Premier Partnership with HairCon, the UK's most innovative hair and barbering experience. The partnership marks the launch of HairCon powered by Fresha, bringing together two forward-thinking brands united by a shared mission to empower professionals and shape the future of the global hair and barbering industry.

Fresha x HairCon

Bold, disruptive, and future-focused, the collaboration reflects Fresha's continued investment in the hair and barbering community and reinforces its position as the go-to platform for salons and barbershops worldwide. Together, Fresha and HairCon aim to champion creativity, strengthen sustainable businesses, and bring the industry together through meaningful connections, education, and innovation.

HairCon has rapidly established itself as a new kind of industry event. Hosted in a live music venue, it blends high-production creative moments with practical business insight, immersive brand experiences, and a festival-style atmosphere that extends well beyond the show floor. Fresha complements this vision by powering the day-to-day operations of hundreds of thousands of hair and barbering businesses globally, providing the tools professionals need to manage bookings, payments, clients, and growth with confidence.

"From day one, HairCon has been about doing things differently and building something that genuinely serves the industry, so partnering with Fresha feels like a natural alignment," said Michael Dynan, Co-Founder of The Assembly and Event Director of HairCon. "Fresha is bold, forward-thinking, and deeply invested in the success of hair and barbering professionals. Together, we're creating a platform that brings the industry together for one unforgettable opening night and two unmissable days of creativity, commerce, and connection. At its heart, HairCon powered by Fresha is about the people—celebrating talent, amplifying voices, and giving businesses the inspiration and support they need to thrive."

Through this partnership, Fresha will play a central role in shaping the HairCon experience. From headline stage moments and thought-leading conversations to behind-the-scenes operational excellence, Fresha will help deliver an event designed to inspire, connect, and celebrate the people driving the industry forward. HairCon powered by Fresha will also bring together global icons, industry leaders, and emerging talent alongside Fresha's influential ambassadors across hair and barbering.

"HairCon is the flagship event for the global hair and barbering industry, and Fresha is proud to be its Premier Partner," said William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha. "This partnership reflects Fresha's role as the leading booking and business platform for hair, barbering, beauty, and wellness professionals, trusted by hundreds of thousands of stylists and barbers worldwide. Together, we're committed to driving innovation, growth, and long-term success for hair and barbering professionals in the UK and across the global industry."

The five-year partnership underscores a shared commitment to building something meaningful and long-lasting for the industry. As Premier Partner, Fresha will help power the HairCon experience over the coming years, shaping the content, conversations, and connections that define what comes next for hair and barbering.

By aligning with HairCon, Fresha continues to deepen its presence within the self-care industry, strengthening its relationship with professionals at every stage of their journey. The partnership reinforces Fresha's mission to simplify business operations, unlock growth opportunities, and support a thriving, future-ready global hair and barbering community.

About Fresha

Fresha is the leading marketplace platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by millions of consumers and businesses worldwide. Fresha allows consumers to discover, book and pay for beauty and wellness appointments with local businesses via its marketplace, while beauty and wellness businesses and professionals use an all-in-one platform to manage their entire operations with an intuitive subscription-free business software and financial technology solutions. To learn more, visit fresha.com, download Fresha on the App Store and Google Play, or follow Fresha on Facebook and Instagram.

About HairCon

HairCon is redefining what a professional hair and barbering event can be. Designed as an immersive, high-energy experience, HairCon brings together creativity, education, and innovation through world-class stage shows, panel discussions, demonstrations, and entertainment. Returning to Manchester's iconic O2 Victoria Warehouse from 13–15 June 2026, HairCon brings the industry together to shape the future of hair and barbering.

Media Contact:

James Hayward-Browne

james.haywardbrowne@fresha.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866721/Fresha_x_HairCon.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866720/Fresha.jpg