Hair wellness brand VEGAMOUR launches in the UK

With a holistic, 360º approach to hair wellness to promote fuller, thicker, longer looking hair, VEGAMOUR's inside out approach takes into consideration the health of the entire follicular ecosystem and works to promote a healthy environment for hair to flourish naturally.

VEGAMOUR have combined the superpowers of science and nature and made it happen. With 88% of users agreeing that VEGAMOUR is the best hair product they've used and 91% said hair looked healthier and saw an improvement in growth with VEGAMOUR, making it a firm favourite with consumers.

GRO Hair Serum

At the Core of Vegamour

Bioavailability

Ingredients can only be effective if they can be absorbed and synthesized by the body. This concept is known as bioavailability. Vegamour utilizes the latest advances in clean, bimolecular technology to ensure that each plant-based ingredient in every product we formulate is optimized for maximum efficiency.

Clean, 100% Vegan Ingredients

Vegamour is committed to the idea that great hair need not come at the expense of animals. We believe that what's good for the planet is good for us, so we never use toxic chemicals that hurt our bodies or the environment.

Holistic Hair Wellness

Every product and each ingredient works in tandem to form a complete, holistic approach that considers all of the underlying factors that contribute to the beauty and health of hair.

Science-Backed Results

Every ingredient in every product is clinically tested for purity and optimal effectiveness.

The GRO Collection

Bringing you Growth Without Compromise. Vegamour's top-rated GRO collection is you first stop to strengthening strands for fuller, thicker, longer looking hair. With 91% of consumers stating hair looking healthier and saw an improvement in growth with Vegamour, don't just take our word for it. Pick up your own regime and give it a go!

GRO Revitalising Shampoo & Conditioner, £43.00 (each)

The GRO Revitalising Shampoo & Conditioner do more than just cleanse and restore and are far from ordinary. The GRO Shampoo cleanses and fortifies hair naturally with Karmatin™ (a higher performance, vegan alternative to Kertain, exclusively available in Vegamour products, forms a deeply restorative, vegan silk barrier that smoothes & protects) while microencapsulated phytoactives penetrate the scalp to promote thicker, fuller, longer looking hair. The GRO Conditioner nourishes and protects hair with rich botanical oils and vegan Karmatin while microencapsulated phytoactives penetrate the scalp to promote thicker, fuller, longer looking hair.

Enhanced with our proprietary Karmatin (100% vegan silk keratin[1]) to smooth, strengthen and restore damaged follicles while providing unparalleled shine, body, and softness. This first-of-its-kind ingredient bonds microencapsulated vegan b-SILK™ protein to hair and unlike animal-derived keratin, remains attached to your strands even after rinsing, allowing it to repair & protect hair, long after shampooing and rinsing through your conditioner. Wild harvested marula oil, organic murumuru butter and ximenia oil help to condition, hydrate and fight damaging free radicals without imparting pore-blocking residue.

Suitable for all hair types and safe for colour-treated hair, these sulfate-free formulas work best together and in conjunction with GRO Hair Serum or Foam for optimal results.

GRO Hair Serum, £52.00

Our GRO Hair Serum uses a combination of clinically tested, vegan phyto-actives that work in tandem to help support a healthy and balanced follicular ecosystem while soothing the scalp and revitalising hair roots. The GRO Hair Serum supports thicker, fuller, longer looking strands for people with thinning hair. Increasing the appearance of hair density by up to 52%, while reducing signs of shedding by up to 76%[2].

For more information, please visit uk.VEGAMOUR.com.

[1] Over 96% of keratin found in hair care products is derived from animal parts.

[2] After 4 months of product use

