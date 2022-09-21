Hair Transplant Procedure Market 2030 - Global Insights on Trends, Leading Players, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regulatory Landscape, Company Positioning, and Future Outlook: Growth Plus Reports

21 Sep, 2022, 14:00 BST
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Hair Transplant Procedure Market by Procedure (Follicular Unit Extraction and Follicular Unit Transplant ), by Gender (Male and Female ), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Surgical Centers), - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the hair transplant procedure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to reach US$ 3.35 billion by 2030. Owing to rising cases of androgenic alopecia and the development of innovative therapeutics.
Growth Drivers
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, stress disorders, lupus, cancer, etc. is expected to bring significant growth to the industry. Moreover, the increasing number of cases of alopecia, coupled with the aging of the global population base, is estimated to spur the growth of this segment. Continuous development of innovative therapeutic strategies is expected to further increase hair transplant procedure market revenue. Rising demand for one-on-one hair restoration sessions coupled with the high prevalence of hair transplant surgery is set to boost market revenue. In addition, advances in cost-effective technology have increased the demand for hair growth methods.
The global market has been analyzed from five different perspectives –type, application, age group, end user, and region.
Excerpts from 'By Procedure Segmentation'
Based on procedure, the global hair transplant procedure market has been subdivided into:
- Follicular Unit Extraction
- Follicular Unit Transplant
The follicular unit extraction procedures segment dominates the global hair transplantation procedures market. This procedure gives the patient a natural look with thick hair and less chance of error. Also, there is no need to strip the donor scalp to remove the follicle. This contributes to the segment's dominance in the global market. On the other hand, hair follicle unit transplant surgeries are expected to increase due to the increase in hair transplant surgeries during the forecast period.
Excerpts from 'By End User Segmentation'
The global hair transplant procedure market has been divided into:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Surgical Centers
- End User
The clinic segment dominates the global hair transplant surgery market owing to the increasing burden of alopecia cases and an aging population, which has a major impact on the growth of hair transplant and restorative therapies. In addition, the cost-effectiveness and economic reach of hair restoration surgery allows specialized clinics to meet the needs of more alopecia patients
Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'
Based on region, the global hair transplant procedure market has been segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a high growth rate in the forecast period. This is due to increased adoption of innovative hair growth therapies and lifestyle changes such as smoking and drinking habits. In addition, the acceptance of hair loss repair surgeries is on the rise as the number of public and private clinics in the country offering diverse and economical solutions to the hair loss problem is increasing.
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
The prominent players operating in the global the global hair transplant procedure market are:
- Allergan Plc
- Hair Restoration BlackRockHRBR
- Venus Concept (NeoGraft
- Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic
- GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd
- Bernstein Medical
- Cole Instruments Inc
- Bosley
- Hair Club
- Hair Transplant Centre Turkey
