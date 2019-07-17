Hair Loss & Trichology Industry Icon, William C. Blatter Honored as AMCA Trichologist of The Year

Under Bill Blatter's leadership, Trichology education has expanded 40 times larger in the US in the last 3 years. His innovative educational incentives as founder of the US Trichology Institute have been unprecedented, in addition to becoming the 1st and only Trichology program to partner with any hospital, no less than #6 hospital in the County, New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, for their clinical training.

Bill's company, HLCC® has pioneered hair loss laser technology in the US, bringing the 1st Hair Loss Laser to the U.S. over 25 years ago.

Mr. Blatter says, "Seeing my passion and years of hard work recognized, is truly humbling. I believe that education is the key to being able to help people with hair loss and I'm proud to play a part in that education. Having suffered from hair loss myself, I understand and appreciate its emotional effect on people. I'm proud to play a part in the next generation of Trichologists, knowing first-hand the benefit they can begin to offer their clients."

HLCC® has impacted the hair loss industry worldwide. HLCC® has been helping people for over 30 years in over 30 countries around the world from Cambodia to Sweden to India to Romania, to grow their businesses and impact their communities. HLCC® is the # 1 Trichology Educator in the world and is proud to have built such a pillar company in the industry with a community of 30,000+ professionals worldwide.

Danielle Sadighi says, "Bill Blatter has extraordinary knowledge in Trichology, and all that he has contributed to the hair loss industry. AMCA is very happy that Bill has been honored "Trichologist Of The Year" because of his true dedication to his profession, as well as the many ways he has contributed to this industry."

