Hainan Airlines Resumes Chongqing-Paris Service

From Chongqing, the Mountain City, to Paris, the City of Love

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines held a press event at Yuzhou Hotel Chongqing on the afternoon of November 22 to announce the resumption of direct flight service between Chongqing and Paris. The inaugural flight is slated to depart from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport at 2:30 AM Beijing time on November 28, touching down at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 7:20 AM Paris time on the same day. The reinstated flights marks the first restored connection from China's central and western regions to Paris, further enhancing Hainan Airlines' European network from Chongqing, which already includes direct services to Rome and Madrid.

The Chongqing-Paris route will be serviced by a luxurious Boeing 787 wide-body aircraft. Round-trip flights will depart Chongqing every Tuesday. Tickets for this route are available for purchase through Hainan Airlines' official mobile app, WeChat Official Accounts and WeChat Mini Programs, as well as by calling the customer service hotline at 95339, or visiting a Hainan Airlines ticket office or an authorized travel agent. Additionally, Hainan Airlines offers a variety of product options to meet the varying needs of travelers, including Premium Seat Selection, Prepaid Baggage, Cabin Upgrade and Business Package Tickets.

Chongqing, China's youngest municipality directly under the central government, stands not only an international metropolis but also a vital comprehensive transportation hub for water, land and air in the central and western regions of China. Its strategically location at the juncture of the Silk Road and Yangtze River economic belts enhances the city's role as a key international trade corridor. The resumption of the Chongqing-Paris service will further expand Hainan Airlines' extensive European network from Chongqing, which already includes direct connections to Rome and Madrid. The airline also maintains an extensive domestic network from Chongqing, offering flights to major cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou, Haikou, Sanya and Shenzhen. This robust domestic network, with approximately 28 flights across 16 routes, facilitates convenient connections with international flights through Chongqing.

To date, Hainan Airlines has newly launched or resumed over 30 international and regional round-trip passenger routes from 10 cities, including Beijing, Chongqing, Changsha, Dalian, Guangzhou, Haikou, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Taiyuan and, Xi'an. The airline plans to further accelerate the resumption of existing and the launch of new international and regional services, to meet the growing demand for passenger travel to and from China.

Appendix 1: Schedule for Hainan Airlines' Chongqing-Paris route (all times listed are local):

Flight No. Aircraft Model Frequency Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City HU717 Boeing 787 Weekly on Tuesdays Chongqing 2:30 AM 7:20 AM Paris HU718 Boeing 787 Weekly on Tuesdays Paris 11:30 AM 5:00 AM+1 Chongqing

Note: Flight information is subject to change without notice.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2283646/PIC1__Hainan_Airlines_held_a_press_event_on_November_22_to_announce_the_resumption_of_direct_flight.jpg