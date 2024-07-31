Haier Will Not Proceed with Its Tender Offer for All the Shares in Purmo

Haier Europe Appliances Holding B.V., Press Release, July 31, 2024, 16.15 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Haier Europe Appliances Holding B.V. ("Haier" or the "Offeror") has made a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding class C shares (the "Class C Shares") and all the issued and outstanding class F shares (the "Class F Shares," and, together with the Class C Shares, the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") in Purmo Group Plc ("Purmo" or the "Company") that are not held by Purmo or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer") at a price of EUR 13.59 per share for each Class C Share and each Class F Share eligible for conversion into a Class C Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer, as adjusted on July 19, 2024, (the "Class C Share Offer Price") and EUR 8.28 per share for each Class F Share ineligible for conversion into a Class C Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Class F Share Offer Price," and together with the Class C Share Offer Price, the "Offer Prices").

As set out in the announcement the Offeror published on July 15, 2024, the completion of the Tender Offer is subject to certain conditions being fulfilled or waived by the Offeror, including the Board of Directors of the Company, represented by a quorum comprising the non-conflicted members of the Board of Directors, issuing its recommendation for shareholders to accept the Tender Offer and sell their Shares in the Tender Offer and the Offeror and the Company entering into a combination agreement. The Offeror has also reserved the right to discontinue the offer period, should any of the conditions to completion become incapable of satisfaction. On the announcement published by Purmo on July 24, 2024, the Company highlighted that in order for it to recommend the Tender Offer, sufficient shareholder support to enable the Offeror to reach the acceptance threshold of 80 percent would have been necessary.

As an agreement with Purmo's shareholders could not be found, the Offeror notes that certain conditions to completion have become incapable of satisfaction. Taking also into account the announcement by the Company on July 24, 2024, that the Board of Directors of the Company remains to recommend the tender offer made by Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited and the expiration of tender offer by Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited, the above-mentioned conditions have become incapable of satisfaction, and after a thorough review, the Offeror has decided not to proceed with its Tender Offer. Consequently, the Offeror will not publish a tender offer document regarding the Tender Offer or initiate the offer period thereunder.

This decision does not limit Haier's right to consider making a new tender offer for shares in Purmo in the future. No decisions have been taken to either make or refrain from making a new tender offer at a later point in time.

Media Contact in Finland

Tiia Tikkanen, Communications Consultant, Tekir Ltd

tiia.t@tekir.fi

+358 40 1693 706

Media and Investor Enquiries, HSH

Kathy Wang, Investor Relations

wangnan@haier.com

Information about the Tender Offer is made available at www.hsh-offer.fi/en/.

For administrative questions regarding the Tender Offer, please contact your bank or nominee where you have your Shares registered.

