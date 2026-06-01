HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet Vietnamese consumers' demand for versatile, multi-scenario fresh-keeping solutions, Haier launches its premium Horizon Collection refrigerator series in Vietnam on May 29, marking the first stop in the Southeast Asian market. From its initial launch at the Royal Observatory, Greenwich in the UK to its full market rollout across Europe, and now the release in Vietnam, the Horizon series is rapidly accelerating its global footprint to bring a premium food freshness preservation experience to more consumers.

Haier Launches Horizon Refrigerator in Vietnam, Setting New Standards for Freshness and Home Appliance Design Haier Launches Horizon Refrigerator in Vietnam, Setting New Standards for Freshness and Home Appliance Design

Four scenarios to meet the tropical freshness demands

Southeast Asia's hot, humid climate demands iced drinks and diverse, ultra-fresh ingredients. Haier's Horizon series comes with innovative freshness preservation technology and offers four scenario-based solutions for daily life.

It integrates Haier's global first HCS humidity control and magnetic-controlled freshness technology, keeping fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 7 days and preserving the original flavor of fresh meat for 10 days. This magnetic technology won a Gold Medal at the Geneva International Invention Exhibition and is VDE-certified for keeping over 95% of the protein in meat. It also features the industry-first door-mounted ice making system, completely separated from the food storage area to prevent odor contamination and produce clean ice quickly.

Boasting a large capacity of up to 716L of space, adjustable shelves, and deep door bins, the refrigerator easily stores a full week's groceries for the whole family — including upright 1.5L bottles. Selected models feature AI Vision technology that automatically recognizes and records the type and quantity of ingredients, making food management simple and convenient.

In the meantime, Haier also showcased its Space Fit series home appliance solutions at the Horizon series launch event, the refrigerator from the series features Haier's original AI full-space freshness preservation technology, which keeps temperature fluctuations below 1°C. Even after a month of freezing, steak remains tender, red, and juicy when thawed, with no loss of nutrients.

Vietnam, the strategic springboard for Haier's premium regional expansion

Vietnam is Southeast Asia's largest high-end refrigerator market, accounting for over half of regional sales. In January 2026, Haier's refrigerator sales in Vietnam doubled month-to-month and rose by more than 60% year-on-year, further solidifying its position as the market leader in the region. At retail outlets, side-by-side demos let customers experience Haier's preservation technology. The Space Fit series matched competitors' eight-month in-store display numbers in just five weeks and achieved five times their sales, spearheading Vietnam's smart-home upgrade.

Already leading in both market share and growth in Vietnam, Haier will further strengthen its product lineup to meet rising demand for food freshness preservation with the new global flagship Horizon series.

Furthermore, Haier Smart Home officially launched the Haier brand in Vietnam in 2025 and reached a strategic partnership with the local leading appliance retailer DMX. Its AQUA washers already hold the country's top market share.

As of April 2026, Haier ranks No. 1 in overall brand share across Southeast Asia, with growth exceeding 40% in Vietnam, Malaysia, and other markets. Following Vietnam, the Horizon series will roll out in Indonesia and Thailand, driving Haier's high-end leadership across the region.

The launch of the Horizon series marks Haier's refrigerator segment's shift in Southeast Asia from leader in scale to a premium brand. Looking ahead, Haier will stay user-focused, deepen local innovation and brand upgrades to cement market leadership, and through ongoing high-end innovations and enhanced scenario-based experiences, Haier aims to deliver superior preservation, kitchen aesthetics, and sustainable growth for partners.

Please visit https://www.haier.com/global/.

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