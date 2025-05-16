SHANGHAI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Group proudly announces that it has been ranked 54th in the 2025 Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands, with a brand value of USD 47.6 billion, marking an impressive 47.1% year-on-year increase. This milestone not only highlights Haier's sustained brand momentum but also reinforces its leadership as the only Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem brand to be listed in the global ranking for seven consecutive years.

Haier Consolidates Its Position as One of the Most Valuable Global Brands and the Only IoT Ecosystem Brand in the World

Recognized as one of the world's most authoritative brand valuation rankings, Kantar BrandZ combines rigorous financial analysis with in-depth consumer insights across 54 markets. The total brand value of this year's Global Top 100 reached a record USD 10.7 trillion, reflecting a 29% annual growth. Among those listed, Haier's continued rise reflects its ecosystem-driven strategy and user-centric innovation in the global marketplace.

In the 2025 ranking, Apple retained its No.1 position for the fourth year in a row with a brand value of USD 1.3 trillion. Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and NVIDIA followed in the top five. Reflecting a long-term growth trajectory, Chinese brands have doubled their value over the past 20 years, now accounting for 6% of the total brand value in the Global Top 100.

Haier's continued rise in the Kantar BrandZ Global Top 100 reflects the growing strength and adaptability of its ecosystem brand strategy, which is built around three pillars: Smart Living Ecosystem, Comprehensive Health Industry Ecosystem, and Digital Economy Industry Ecosystem. In the age of IoT, Haier has moved beyond traditional product-making to create interconnected ecosystems shaped by user co-creation and intelligent integration.

For Smart Living, Haier Smart has advanced from traditional appliances to intelligent, connected living experiences, aiming to become the world's most valuable home ecosystem brand. In Comprehensive Health, Haier has formed a full-spectrum health ecosystem spanning life science, clinical medicine, and biotechnology. With rapid expansion over the past five years, its healthcare business has become a national industry leader. Also, Haier's Digital Economy Ecosystem, powered by the COSMOPlat industrial internet platform, is unlocking new productivity engines and enabling sustainable transformation across industries.

"We have witnessed the ups and downs of brands over the past 20 years. Haier has truly evolved from a brand in Qingdao, to a brand in China, then to a global brand, and now to an ecosystem brand. Now, it has truly established itself as an excellent localised world-class brand," said Doreen Wang, Kantar Greater China CEO and Global Chair of Kantar BrandZ.

Haier's seven-year presence in the BrandZ Global Top 100 is not only a reflection of its enduring brand strength, but also a testament to China's growing role in shaping the future of global value creation.

As AI continues to reshape global industries, Haier has announced 2025 as the inaugural year of its full-scale AI applications. By embedding AI across every facet of its operations, Haier is cultivating a powerful engine of productivity and innovation, which is further fueling the advancement of its three-pillar ecosystems.

Staying true to its user-centric vision, Haier strives to maximize human value in the AI era. As Chairman of the Board and CEO of Haier Group Zhou Yunjie noted, user needs are evolving from passive acceptance to active co-creation; this is driving Haier to radically reimagine user interaction. To meet this transformation, Haier is boldly redefining user interaction through intelligent collaboration. "Either evolve together with AI or be left behind," Zhou emphasized. Guided by this belief, Haier is embedding AI across all scenarios to empower people to build a future where technology adapts to humans.

In the Smart Living Ecosystem, Haier has developed UhomeGPT, its proprietary foundational model equipped with three core capabilities: understanding, perception, and vitality. By creating AI-connected kitchen solutions that integrate appliances like refrigerators and ovens, Haier is redefining everyday life. In the Digital Economy Ecosystem, COSMOPlat has independently developed a lightweight industrial large model—CosmoGPT, supporting functions such as intelligent Q&A, code generation, and decision-making.

Haier's continued rise in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 reflects not only its brand strength but also the growing influence of Chinese brands on the global stage. Through its ecosystem brand strategy and ongoing AI transformation, Haier is setting a new benchmark for innovation in the age of intelligent connectivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689237/photo1.jpg