Haier Biomedical Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report: Committed to Building a Platform for Technology, Industry and Social Responsibility

QINGDAO, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Biomedical (688139.SH), a global leader in life sciences and medical solutions, has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, providing a comprehensive overview of the company's measurable progress achieved in environmental, social, and governance with dedication to safer, greener, and more inclusive, accessible healthcare and life sciences worldwide.

Within its LIFE sustainability framework of Leadership, Integrity, Future, and Ecosystem, Haier Biomedical actively supports and implements all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through continuous technological innovation and locally integrated strategies in global markets, the company empowers public health initiatives worldwide with key focuses of strengthening localized service networks, advancing cutting-edge scientific research, and driving sustainable development across industrial chains with innovative low-carbon solutions.

"In 2025, we achieved three strategic leaps: from products to scenarios, from China to the world, and from a single industry to a platform ecosystem. Guided by our philosophy of 'Intelligent of Life Science,' Haier Biomedical continues to deepen green, low‑carbon innovation and global health accessibility under our core 'LIFE' framework," said Tan Lixia, Chairwoman of Haier Biomedical.

Haier Biomedical remains committed to making R&D and innovation a strategic priority. It has established a clear three-tier R&D management structure that balances resource allocation, drives technological breakthroughs, and accelerates new product development. Guided by the dual engines of core technology advancement and deep user insight, the company ensures strategic alignment through mechanisms such as milestone reviews by the management committee, monthly progress reports, and weekly operational meetings. This approach has yielded strong results:

R&D personnel account for 28.56% of the workforce, with total R&D investment reaching 323 million yuan (USD 47.25 million);

New invention patents grew 50% year-on-year, and non-storage patents now represent 73% of the portfolio;

It holds 428 software copyrights and has accumulated 51 provincial or higher-level science and technology awards, as well as involvement in setting 75 national, industry, group, and technical standards;

Owns 34 technologies recognized as internationally leading and a track record of 0.70 patents and 0.18 software copyrights per million yuan in revenue.

Haier Biomedical is integrating AI into product R&D, launching "AI+" solutions that address key safety and efficient pain points in healthcare:

The "AI+" Safety Cabinet, trained on over 7,000 annotated medicine vial images, achieves 99% recognition accuracy, covering 101 common vial types and significantly reducing medication errors.

The Cytotoxic Drug Dispensing Robot with 3D-AI vision is developed for fully automated chemotherapy preparation, protecting healthcare workers from hazardous exposure.

Its Fully Automated Cell Culture Workstation enables closed-loop cell processing from thawing to harvesting, improving standardization and traceability while reducing labor costs.

These innovations earned Haier Biomedical a second prize at the 2025 Qingdao Science and Technology Progress Award and first prize at the Shandong Provincial Science and Technology Progress Award.

In addition, Haier Biomedical has established a digitalized quality management process covering the entire journey from raw material intake to product dispatch, integrating digital capabilities into every aspect of production and quality control to drive smarter and more efficient quality management.

It has strengthened intelligent management and risk prevention through digitalization of the supply chain, quality and manufacturing. Its dual‑platform procurement system integrates supplier data and user feedback for real‑time quality optimization. Manufacturing digitalization enables full parameter monitoring, facial recognition for key processes, and real‑time SPC analytics. The digital quality platform makes quality visible, controllable, and assessable — reducing risks and ensuring product reliability.

Haier Biomedical's smart IoT factory adopts automation, digitalization, and intelligent connectivity to precisely control production and dynamically monitor quality, effectively reducing in-process quality risks. The company is also building intelligent medical factories that integrate equipment, data, and controls to establish a full lifecycle production management model.

Driven by its vision to be "Making Life Better," Haier Biomedical is dedicated to enhancing patient well‑being globally while making quality products accessible to more users. The company collaborates closely with international public welfare organizations, supporting communities through cash and product donations, totaling 1.406 million yuan (USD 205,697.8) during the reporting period.

Leveraging its technology and expertise, Haier Biomedical works with governments, NGOs, and universities to advance global health equity and make quality medical services more accessible. As a long‑term partner of GAVI, the company supports global immunization through its products. Since its inception in 2000, GAVI has served 1.2 billion children worldwide, significantly improving child health.

Haier Biomedical has made steady progress in its long‑term environmental investments, expanding its green product portfolio across energy saving, eco‑friendly materials, full lifecycle planning, and green packaging. The company has significantly reduced product energy consumption through innovations like Eco‑Drive technology and zero‑carbon solar direct‑drive cold storage.

During the reporting period, Haier Biomedical obtained 122 energy‑saving certificates covering 75 product models and added two new ENERGY STAR certified models, bringing the total to 34. The company has also partnered with institutions such as Eurofins, the University of Sheffield, and the University of Liverpool, providing low‑carbon equipment to support research while reducing environmental impact.

Furthermore, Haier Biomedical is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace and continuous talent development, with expanded dual career tracks for management and technical professionals. In late March 2026, following board and shareholder approval, the company established a compensation incentive fund to support equity incentives and employee stock ownership plans as part of its medium‑ to long‑term incentive programs.

Looking ahead, Haier Biomedical will continue its digital, global, and platform-driven transformation to build a world-leading integrated life science tools and intelligent productivity platform.

For more information, please visit: https://www.haiermedical.com/.