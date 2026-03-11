Haier Biomedical Hosts European Partner Summit in Rome and Advances “In Europe, for Europe” Strategy

ROME, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Biomedical recently convened its European Partner Summit in Rome under the theme "Advancing Together - Sharing the Future of Biomedical Innovation," which brought together 37 regional partners and industry leaders from 23 European countries to outline its long-term commitment to Europe and unveil a broadened laboratory solutions portfolio, marking a strategic upgrade of its brand portfolio. New strategy shifts toward scenario-based, application-driven solutions, while sharing its long-term plan to deepen localization in Europe and deliver more comprehensive, tailored services and support across the region.

At the summit, Enrique Wang, Global Market Director of Haier Biomedical, reaffirmed the Company's global vision to achieve over 50% of global revenue from international markets by 2027 and over 50% revenue contribution beyond refrigeration by 2028. He emphasized that Europe remains a strategic priority within the company's globalization roadmap, which underscores the "In Europe, for Europe" localization principle of delivering products, services, and support tailored for regional regulatory standards, customer expectations, and application needs.

Outlining the 2026 European strategy, Semir Selimovic, director of North, Central & Eastern Europe of Haier Biomedical Europe, highlighted continued investment in local sales, service, and product expertise to strengthen responsiveness and execution across key markets. Europe has become one of Haier Biomedical's fastest-growing international regions, and this is supported by expanding local teams and a steadily broadening product portfolio.

Expanding from freezers to full solutions

Among the newly introduced products, the Plasma Apheresis System XJ-III drew particular attention. The system has obtained EU MDR certification, which marks a significant milestone in meeting Europe's stringent regulatory requirements and strengthens Haier Biomedical's position in blood and plasma technology. Across Europe, Haier Biomedical's CO₂ incubators, centrifuges, biosafety cabinets, and cold storage lines continue to gain market share, supported by energy-efficient technologies and compliance with regional certification standards. The product evolution presented in Rome demonstrates a move toward unlocking a full portfolio capable of supporting laboratories, hospitals, and life science institutions with end-to-end solutions.

Automation and intelligent blood management as growth engines

Daniele Pericolini, European Automation Solution Specialist of Haier Biomedical, outlined the Company's strategy to drive future growth through laboratory automation and intelligent blood management systems. Haier Biomedical's automated biobank solutions integrate RFID-enabled ultra-low temperature storage, modular automation platforms, and liquid nitrogen systems to enhance sample traceability and operational efficiency. By addressing challenges such as sample integrity, temperature tracking, and high-density storage, the Company has positioned itself within Europe's growing demand for advanced biobanking infrastructure.

Additionally, the U-Blood intelligent blood management system represents a shift from traditional cold storage to real-time connected blood supply chain management. Designed to reduce wastage, improve traceability, and support round-the-clock transfusion workflows, the solution aligns with Europe's increasing focus on safety, digitization, and zero-waste healthcare initiatives.

European customer recognition and brand alignment

The summit also featured success stories from four European partners representing Germany, Slovenia, France, and Denmark, which highlighted strong local validation of Haier Biomedical's solutions. In France, long-term partner showcased the jointly developed biosafety cabinet adapted to French standards, with over 230 units deployed across over 100 customers. In Denmark, Haier Biomedical partner shared its ultra-low temperature freezer success through public tenders and ongoing expansion into additional product categories. In Slovenia, large-scale pharmaceutical installations reinforced the Company's capabilities in managing complex, multi-unit projects. Partners from Central Europe also emphasized reliability, regulatory compliance, and after-sales support as key differentiators.

Strong international growth performance in 2025

Haier Biomedical's expanding European footprint is supported by a solid financial performance. In 2025, the Company reported revenue exceeding RMB 2.3 billion, with international revenue reaching RMB 840 million, which accounts for over 36% of total revenue and reflects continued global expansion.

Europe recorded double-digit growth, which contributed to a large portion of overall international revenue growth. The Company's AI-driven and automation-related solutions contributed approximately 15% of total revenue in 2025, which signalled accelerating technology-driven transformation. These results reflect a broader shift from hardware exports toward localized solution delivery supported by regional teams and certifications across over 18 countries.

As the European Partner Summit concluded, Haier Biomedical reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening localized operations, expanding automation and life science solutions, and advancing collaborative growth with partners. Through a combination of global innovation capabilities and local execution in Europe, the Company aims to further consolidate its position as a trusted life science solutions provider in 2026 and beyond.

For more information, please visit https://www.haiermedical.com/.

