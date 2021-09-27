Hadean Ventures Announces the 1st Closing of EUR 90m for its Second Fund

- Hadean Capital II launched on the back of strong performance

- Eur 90m raised for the first closing, exceeding total fund I size

- Backed by leading Europe and US-based private and institutional investors

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadean Ventures, a European life science fund manager, today announced the 1st closing of Hadean Capital II at EUR 90m, exceeding the total size of its inaugural fund, Hadean Capital I. The launch comes on the back of strong performance of Hadean Capital I, including the sale of Themis Bioscience GmbH to MSD/Merck.

Hadean Capital II will be investing in line with the strategy of Hadean Capital I, including in start-up companies within pharma, biotech, medtech diagnostics and digital health. The geographic focus will mainly be on European companies, with a particular attention to areas considered "under-ventured" such as the Nordics and certain regions of DACH.

Hadean Capital II is supported by over 30 private and institutional investors including OPF, Saminvest, Argentum and Investinor.

Ingrid Teigland Akay, MD MBA, Managing Partner, commented: "It is a pleasure to welcome new and returning investors to Hadean Capital II. We are excited to continue to support start-up founders who build companies to bring break-through medical innovation to the market."

Walter Stockinger, PhD, Managing Partner, added: "We are pleased to see that the strategy we set out for our first fund is delivering and we are confident that our growing team of highly skilled and diverse investment professionals will be able to leverage the untapped potential we see in the European life science ecosystem."

About Hadean Ventures

Hadean Ventures is a life science fund manager that invests in life science companies across Europe. The funds are backed by leading private and institutional investors. Hadean Ventures has offices in Oslo and Stockholm and collaborates with world-class academic institutions and start-up hubs across the region.

Contact



Ingrid Teigland Akay, Managing Partner

ingrid.teigland.akay@hadeanventures.com

Ingrid Beyer, Head of IR and Business Development

ingrid.beyer@hadeanventures.com

+47 905 94882

