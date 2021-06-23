Hadean Receives Epic MegaGrant

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadean, the distributed computing start up, are delighted to announce that they have received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games in support of their work integrating Unreal Engine into Aether Engine. Aether Engine is a spatial simulation framework, and its integration with Unreal forms the backbone of a new workflow that is designed to bring more scale and connectivity to existing simulations. Its value has already been proven across gaming and into other industries such as virtual events, healthcare, and defence, with customers including Microsoft, CAE, Xsolla and Minecraft.

Hadean and Unreal's first key integration in 2019 made an initial splash at the record-breaking EVE: Aether Wars, which included a live demonstration of 3,750 globally distributed players. In addition to notable projects with Minecraft, Microsoft and Xsolla, Hadean has begun to expand its commercial viability across a variety of industries. 2020 saw the launch of a ground-breaking project with Francis Crick Institute to study in vitro and ex vivo modelling of coronavirus, while early 2021 saw an initial project with CAE to create massive scale city simulations of over 2million entities.

Moving forward, the integration with Unreal will further empower developers and the Unreal community to build and run bigger and more sophisticated virtual worlds and experiences. Together, Aether Engine and Unreal are allowing developers to design and build distributed simulations, without worrying about computational limits or the complexity of autoscaling algorithms. Developers will be able to create vast distributed experiences, including enormous MMOs, smart cities, single synthetic environments, and VR/AR worlds.

Hadean CEO, Craig Beddis stated, "Epic Games' Unreal Engine has been a key tool in our success and this MegaGrant will further strengthen the bond between our technologies. Providing greater integration with the industry's most successful game engine, we can continue to explore the massive potential of distributed simulations."

"We're pleased to help Unreal Engine developers gain easier access to distributed computing capabilities for creating realistic digital twins, large-scale gaming experiences, and advanced simulations using Hadean's Aether Engine," said Kim Libreri, CTO of Epic Games.

Founded in 2015, Hadean are a venture backed tech startup on a mission to democratise supercomputing. By simplifying the development of massive scale distributed applications, Hadean empowers developers to create applications that help solve society's most complex challenges. The Hadean Platform is currently used in a number of sectors including healthcare, gaming and defence by customers such as CAE, Microsoft, Minecraft and the Francis Crick Institute.

