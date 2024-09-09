Habyt Secures 40 Million EUR in Financing from Mars Growth Capital, by Liquidity Group and MUFG

Leading flexible housing company to continue global expansion, with headroom to grow the relationship with Liquidity longer-term

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Habyt, the world's leading provider of flexible living spaces, today announced the successful closing of 40 million EUR in financing, led by Mars Growth Capital, a joint venture of MUFG and Liquidity Group. This new capital will be pivotal in supporting Habyt's ambitious expansion strategy, primarily through targeted acquisitions aimed at consolidating its leadership position across key regions.

Founded in Berlin in 2017, Habyt is one of the world's top co-living providers for flexible and convenient living options ranging from shared units to single bedroom flat-style living, including both short and long stays. The company's portfolio extends to approximately 30,000 residential spaces in more than 50 cities around the world across three continents including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

"With this fresh capital, we are well-positioned to pursue strategic deals that will strengthen our presence in key markets and drive our long-term profitability," said Luca Bovone, Founder and CEO of Habyt. "Flexible living is naturally a model that aligns with sustainable financial growth, offering high-demand solutions in urban environments worldwide. Throughout this process, we have been continually impressed by Liquidity Group's quick execution and data-driven approach during the due diligence phase."

The recent financing emphasizes Habyt's impressive net revenue annual growth and clear path to cash flow positivity, tracking to achieve group level profitability this year, as well as its strong investor base comprised of Europe's largest VCs. The company is also looking to add EBITDA-generating portfolios to the group and is currently in discussion with multiple targets to close at least one transaction by the end of the year.

"Habyt's strong unit economics and scalable model have proven to be a major disruptor within the global rental market," said Justin Langen, Director, Europe at Liquidity Group. "As Mars and Liquidity continue to strengthen their presence in Germany and across Europe, we look forward to beginning what we see as a long-lasting investment partnership and hope to play an ongoing role in Habyt's push towards sustained profitability."

Amidst the ongoing growth potential in Germany and across Europe as a whole, Liquidity remains committed to seizing opportunities within the region. The transaction, under Liquidity's Mars Unicorn fund, underscores the firm's strong commitment to the German market, marking its second significant deal in the country this year.

About Habyt

Habyt is the largest global flexible living company with a mission to provide access to housing anywhere, for everyone. The company was founded on the simple idea that simplicity is best when it comes to finding a house. Habyt has standardised the housing process for both tenants and landlords with a digital-first approach that provides accessible solutions. The company was founded in 2017 by Luca Bovone, and now operates globally. Today, Habyt's portfolio consists of over 30,000 units in 50 cities, supporting thousands of customers every year. Habyt is backed by investors including Korelya Capital, Capmont, P101, Vorwerk Ventures, Exor, Burda Principal Investments, Norwest, Endeavor Catalyst, HV Capital, Kinnevik, Picus, Mitsubishi Estate, and Inveready.

For more information, please visit: https://www.habyt.com/

About Liquidity Group:

Liquidity Group is the leading AI-driven tech-enhanced financial asset management firm in the world. With $2.5B AUM across funds focused on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, Liquidity Group operates globally with offices in London, New York, Singapore, Tel-Aviv, Abu Dhabi and San Francisco. The firm's patented machine learning and decision science technology enables it to deploy more capital through more deals faster than any firm in capital markets history, establishing it as the fastest-growing provider of credit and equity financing to mid-market and late-stage companies. Liquidity Group is backed by leading global financial institutions including Japan's largest bank, MUFG, Spark Capital, and Apollo Asset Management. For more information, visit www.liquiditygroup.com .

About Mars Growth Capital

MARS Growth Capital, a joint venture between MUFG and Liquidity Group, provides advanced financing solutions to fintech, SaaS, and e-commerce businesses in Southeast Asia, the Pacific, and Europe. Utilizing Liquidity Group's AI and machine learning, MARS offers credit and equity financing ranging from $3 million to $100 million for mid-market, late-stage, and pre-IPO technology companies. For more information, visit MarsGrowthCapital.com .

