HABANOS S.A. PRESENTED THE WORLDWIDE LAUNCH OF BOLIVAR REGENTES LIMITED EDITION 2021 WITH AN EXCLUSIVE EVENT IN LONDON

The new vitola reaches the market in an elegant box of 25 Habanos designed specifically for this edition

HAVANA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A, together with its exclusive distributor for the United Kingdom, Hunters & Frankau, presented the worldwide launch of Bolivar Regentes Edición Limitada 2021 (52 x 130 mm in length) at a unique event held in London. An occasion which symbolized the continuation of the tradition of offering limited editions that capture the essence and richness of Cuba's heritage.

Bolívar Regentes Edición Limitada 2021

Boisdale Canary Wharf in the British capital, a place that conveys the luxury and prestige associated with the brand, was the ideal setting for the presentation of this new creation by Habanos, S.A. for its renowned Bolivar brand. The event was attended by 200 guests, who were able to taste this new vitola for the first time, as well as Hine Ball cocktails, Bollinger champagne and other Habanos of the brand, such as Bolívar Petit Coronas. Among the distinguished personalities from the world of Habanos who took part in the evening were José María López Inchaurbe, vice president of Development at Habanos, S.A., and Fernando Domínguez Valdés-Hevia, president and CEO of Tabacalera S.L.U.

Bolivar Regentes is presented in an elegant case designed specifically for this Limited Edition, containing 25 Habanos "Totally handmade with long filler", using selected leaves coming from the Vuelta Abajo* zone, known for producing the world's best tobacco. Every Habano promises unforgettable moments, characterized by the intensity, strength and rich nuances that distinguish the Bolivar brand.

This launch not only celebrates the legacy of one of Habanos, S.A.'s most emblematic brands, but also offers Habano enthusiasts a unique and memorable experience thanks to the two-year of ageing process of the limited editions. Bolivar Regentes Edición Limitada 2021 is available through Habanos, S.A.'s network of official distributors worldwide.

Dimensions: 52 ring gauge x 130 mm in length

Presentation: Special box of 25 units

