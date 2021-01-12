Habanos, S.A. Presents The World Premiere Of Hoyo De Monterrey Primaveras In Celebration Of Chinese New Year

The Primaveras de Hoyo de Monterrey vitola will have a limited production, but will be available in all markets. This vitola is presented in a special box of 18 Habanos made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga" - Totally Handmade with Long Filler - after a careful selection of the wrapper, filler and binder leaves from the prestigious Vuelta Abajo* area, in the region of Pinar del Río*, Cuba*. Its mild strength is one of the brand's distinguishing features, and Hoyo de Monterrey Primaveras will be a good option for the most expert smokers of what is considered the world's best tobacco .

The presentation event will take place on January 13th and will be attended by around 200 guests, who will have the opportunity to enjoy this launch live. The event will combine in person and virtual formats, as has been the practice in recent months, and will be attended by the Vice Presidents of Habanos, S.A. Leopoldo Cintra González and José María López Inchaurbe.

Hoyo de Monterrey is one of the most prestigious brands of Habanos. Its origin goes back to the plantation of the same name located in San Juan y Martínez*, in the heart of Vuelta Abajo*, without a doubt one of the most famous plantations (fertile lands) symbolizing the richness of the Cuban lands where the considered world's best tobacco is grown. All of the brand's vitolas are made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga" - Totally Handmade with Long Filler -, with leaves from the region of Pinar del Río*, in the Vuelta Abajo area*.

*(D.O.P. ) Protected Appellations of Origin

The Pacific Cigar Co.

The Pacific Cigar Co. LTD (PCC) and Infifon Hong Kong Limited, are the exclusive distributors of Habanos, S.A. for the Asian region. They have more than 50 stores in Asia Pacific and China, with 32 stores in the region, 2 in China, 2 in Canada and 21 additional stores run by their partners in Asia.

