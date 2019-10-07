Habanos, S.A. Presents an Exclusive Preview of the H. Upmann Magnum 56 Jar at Cannes

This vitola belongs to the brand considered to be the benchmark of the more refined Habanos and is launched in the market in a 20-unit jar containing Habanos made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga" - Totally by Hand with Long Filler – from leaves specially selected by expert Cuban torcedores –cigar rollers- from the Vuelta Abajo* area in Pinar del Río*, considered to be the best tobacco-growing region in the world.

The Magnum 56 vitola is a Habano featuring a heavy ring gauge following current trends of Habano lovers and has a smooth to medium-strength flavour that characterises this brand's blend.

The International Duty Free & Travel Retail Global Summit at Cannes (France), organised by the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, was held between Sunday 29th of September and Friday 4th of October. In addition to the H. Upmann Magnum 56 Jar, Habanos, S.A displayed some of the most emblematic 2019 launches such as the Trinidad Media Luna and Topes, Romeo y Julieta Maravillas 8, that celebrates the Chinese New Year and Quai d'Orsay Senadores Limited Edition 2019. This Global Summit showcased premium brands where visitors were also able to enjoy several conferences and workshops that completed a comprehensive programme.

This event in Cannes was the perfect occasion to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Corporación Habanos, S.A. by organising a special tribute dinner with the presence of all of the Habanos, S.A. top executives and many of its major distributors from all over the world.

A special mention must be made of Herman Upmann, the creator of the H. Upmann 1844 brand. A German banker whose love for Habanos led him to settle in Havana in 1840 where he founded a bank and a Habanos factory. The bank closed, but his Habanos brand remains to this day, and is considered to be an example of the most refined Habanos, with a smooth to medium-strength flavour. The gold medals adorning the box were won by the brand in no less than eleven international fairs throughout the nineteenth century and are a distinctive element of its presentation. With a vitola range characterised by its mild to medium flavour, the Linea Magnum Habanos are highly recognisable.

*Protected Appellations of Origin

Graphic Material: Link

For further press information :

press.habanos@yr.com

Carla Lladó

Tel: +34-669-54-69-09

Leyre Merino

Tel: +34-93-201-10-28

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005673/The_H_Upmann_Magnum_56_Jar.jpg

Related Links

https://www.habanoscigares.com/



SOURCE HABANOS SA